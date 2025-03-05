• The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL is unveiled.

Already massive in its standard version, the Cadillac Escalade IQ gets even longer with the IQL variant. Unlike the gasoline-powered ESV model, which sits on a longer wheelbase, the Escalade IQL retains the 136.2 inches (3.46 meters) between its axles. However, it gains 4.2 inches (10.6 cm) in overall length, spanning 5.83 meters (228.5 inches) from front to rear.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, in profile | Photo: Cadillac

This makes the all-electric monster one of the longest production vehicles ever built, surpassing even the Escalade ESV, by 1.5 inches (3.8 cm). It also comes ahead of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, Chevrolet Suburban and Lincoln Navigator L.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, interior | Photo: Cadillac

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, seating | Photo: Cadillac

An even more spacious interior

That enormous length benefits passengers and trunk space in particular. The Escalade IQL offers:

- +10.6 cm legroom in the third row

- +2.5 cm headroom

- 684 litres of trunk space with seats in place

- 2,136 litres of space with third row folded down

- A total capacity of 3,546 litres with the second row folded down

The front trunk, or frunk, remains unchanged at 345 litres.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, three-quarters rear | Photo: Cadillac

Powertrain of the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL

The Escalade IQL is not only imposing, it's also ultra-powerful. The SUV offers up 750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. This is thanks in part to a massive 205-kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. The 24-inch wheels are mounted on 35-inch tires.

A true declaration of American excess, electric version!

Refined design and on-board technology

Cadillac hasn't just stretched the body. The Escalade IQL adopts :

- A straighter stern and redesigned C-pillars

- A larger rear side window, improving visibility

- 55-inch curved front screen

- Two 12.6-inch second-row shelves with the Executive Second Row option

- 42-speaker audio system (21 standard)

Price and availability of the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL

Production of the Escalade IQL begins this summer, with Cadillac planning to market it in the U.S., Canada and international markets. Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the Canadian market, but we do know that it's set at $132,695 in the U.S., before options - that's $2,705 more than the Escalade IQ.



Here's an SUV that really ticks all the boxes of luxury, space and power, for those who want to think bigger and bigger.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, dashboard | Photo: Cadillac

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, three-quarters front | Photo: Cadillac