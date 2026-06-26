Cadillac is having to recall some units of its 2026-2027 Vistiq because the third-row power-folding seats may not automatically stop folding even if an obstruction is detected.

In Canada, the recall impacts 1,451 units of the luxury EV, as per Transport Canada. An undetermined number of vehicles in the U.S. are also affected, although General Motors has yet to issue an official recall notice south of the border.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

The problem

In some though not all of the Cadillac Vistiq SUVs produced for 2026 and 2027 model-years, the third-row seatback, once the power fold function is activated, might not automatically reverse if it encounters an obstruction in the seat.

Note that the Vistiq includes a press-and-release control button for the third-row seat.

The issue poses a potential safety risk since smaller passengers could become trapped in the seat, or even crushed by the folding seatback.

The solution

According to Transport Canada, “General Motors will notify owners by mail. As an interim repair, a dealer will disable the third-row power folding function. Once replacement parts are available, General Motors will notify owners by mail” again and this time ask them to visit a dealership service centre, where technicians will replace the third-row seat module.