BRP, the Quebec-based giant behind Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo and Can-Am, has unveiled its all-new 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric. With performance that surpasses the most powerful gas ATVs on the market, this new model marks a key step in BRP's electric offensive.

After the Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles, the Ski-Doo and Lynx electric snowmobiles and even an electric go-kart, the Outlander Electric confirms that BRP is serious about reinventing powersports vehicles for the electric age.

An ATV 100-percent designed around electric

Unlike other manufacturers that adapt existing platforms, BRP has developed the Rotax E-Power in-house; it already uses the modular powertrain already on its electric motorcycles and snowmobiles. It offers 47 hp (35 kW) and 72 Nm (53 lb-ft) of torque.

The vehicle is equipped with three drive modes (Normal, Sport and Work), and towing capacity reaches 830 kg (1,830 lb), which is superior to that of high-end models from Polaris, Honda and even Can-Am's own gas-powered ATVs. Its range can go up to 80 km (50 mi) with an 8.9-kWh battery.

| Photo: BRP

Silence as a superpower

Beyond the power, it's the silence that impresses. The Outlander Electric was designed to be almost inaudible thanks to a low-noise liquid cooling system, an optimized suspension and XPS Recon Force tires. The ATV allows farmers, hunters, forest rangers or other users in noise-sensitive areas to work near livestock, move discreetly through the woods or hit the trails without causing a disturbance.

Price and availability

Priced at $12,999 USD, about double that of an equivalent gas-powered ATV, the 2026 Outlander Electric is already available at Can-Am dealerships and on the BRP website.

A measured risk

It remains to be seen if the market will embrace the format – and the higher price of entry. Polaris has already tried its hand at electric with high-end UTVs, but high prices limited their adoption. BRP is betting that the concrete advantages of electric — silence, instant torque, reduced maintenance, and respect for the environment — will offset the price difference.

| Photo: BRP