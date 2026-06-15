Slate Automotive has officially announced June 24, 2026, as the date for the grand reveal of the final production model version of its upcoming pickup. The reveal will also confirm whether Slate is on track to match the promised “mid-20s” USD sticker price for the all-electric model, which has yet to receive an official name, by the way. Since the project was announced, the number most frequently cited has been $25,000 USD.

Note that for now, the Slate pickup is still – pardon us – slated to be offered only the U.S., although persistent speculation has the company keeping the Canadian market in mind as a prime expansion area should initial reaction south of the border be positive.

So how does Slate intend to bring in such an affordable price point for its initial model? For one thing, the company headquartered in Troy, Michigan has taken great care to dodge the massive infrastructure costs that plague traditional automakers. Most notably, Slate's assembly plant completely lacks a paint shop and an expensive metal-stamping facility. Instead, the vehicles roll off the line in a standard battleship-grey plastic body shell, which can then be customized via a catalog of nearly 100 colourful adhesive exterior wraps and metallic finishes.

| Photo: Slate Auto

Product simplicity is thus the cornerstone of the company’s manufacturing strategy. A traditional pickup truck has between 3,000 and 4,000 components; a Slate vehicle, by contrast, contains fewer than 800 parts. This streamlined design drastically lowers production costs and ensures straightforward, user-friendly repairs.

Furthermore, Slate is introducing an unprecedented “mass customization” modular architecture. Using a smartphone app and basic tools, owners can physically morph their vehicle over time. The base two-door, rear-wheel-drive pickup truck can be mechanically converted into a sleek fastback or a square-back SUV with available-for-purchase functional add-ons, like rear seats or an extended SUV roof line.

For safety, critical modular components like seatbelts feature built-in sensors that sync with the app to confirm proper installation. Owners in the U.S. who prefer not to DIY can hire RepairPal, a nationwide network of 4,300 certified repair shops partnered with Slate, to assemble the vehicle kits.

| Photo: Slate Auto

Powertrain of the Slate pickup

Another cost-saver is the relatively modest powertrain Slate is providing its small pickup with. The base model uses a durable, cost-effective lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, pushing 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Those ready to fork over a little more dough can opt for the larger 84.3 kWh battery unit available as a premium option.

With backing from major investors like Carvana, consumer demand is already sky-high. Slate has capped its initial $50 refundable reservations at 160,000 units—effectively booking out more than a year of production.

On the June 24 reveal date, the company will officially open its order books for $300 pre-orders, with the first wave of customer deliveries scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

| Photo: Slate Auto