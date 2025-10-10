Ferrari used the occasion of its 2025 Capital Markets Day to share new technical details about its very first all-electric model; it also presented for the first time the finished chassis the Elettrica will be built starting next spring. The launch of the EV will represent the next step in the company’s electrification process first begun back in 2009.

The company does already have a few production models featuring some form of electrification, including the 599 HY-KERS (2010), LaFerrari (2013), SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB. But no 100-percent electric vehicle has been marketed by Ferrari to date.

| Photo: Ferrari

A high-calibre chassis

Although the exterior design of the new electric Ferrari has yet to be revealed, we now know more about the chassis. It’s composed of recycled aluminum and has a very short wheelbase, inspired by the company’s berlinettas with mid-rear gasoline engine. The future Elettrica’s battery is integrated into the floor, which lowers the centre of gravity by 80 mm compared to a model with an internal combustion engine.

Also, it's worth noting that for the first time, a Ferrari car will integrate a rear sub-structure to reduce noise and vibration.

It should be specified that the Ferrari Elettrica offers a 2+2 type configuration, the designers having moved the front seats forward to optimize clearance for the rear occupants.

Two electric axles

On the technical front, Ferrari confirmed that the Elettrica will have two electric axles, each including two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors. Combined, the two axles produce a total power of 930 kW, which is nearly 1,250 hp.

And rather than trying to recreate the sound of a car with an internal combustion engine, Ferrari is employing a strategy where mechanical noises are captured and then amplified - much like an electric guitar the sound of which is enhanced by an amplifier.

Battery capacity stands at 122 kWh. At this point in the car's development, the Italian manufacturer estimates range at about 530 km, on the European WLTP cycle.

Regarding the tires, Ferrari brought together three manufacturers to determine the perfect balance between rolling resistance and grip.

To be continued next year

The next element for the Elettrica to take its place under the spotlight? The interior, which will be revealed early next year. After that, the world premiere of the EV is set to take place in the spring of 2026.

| Photo: Ferrari