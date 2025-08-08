The 2026 Dodge Charger marks a new chapter in the history of muscle cars with the introduction of the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK engine in the Scat Pack model. This high-performance powertrain develops up to 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque, offering impressive acceleration: less than 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

What is the power of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack?

The SIXPACK High Output (H.O.) engine is Dodge meeting the expectations of muscle car enthusiasts. With its two low-inertia Garrett turbochargers, it delivers sustained power and instant response at low RPMs, ideal for drivers in search of thrills.

What transmission does the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack have?

The 2026 Charger Scat Pack is equipped with a TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission, paired with an all-wheel drive system. This innovative system allows for easy switching between all-wheel drive for better traction and rear-wheel drive for more classic and sporty performance, like controlled drifts.

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

Design of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

The wide and muscular design of the 2026 Charger Scat Pack asserts itself with a SIXPACK model-specific hood, stainless steel exhaust tips and a gloss black rear spoiler.

Inside, the driver has at hand, most notably, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and customizable 64-colour ambient lighting.

| Photo: Dodge

What safety and driver-assistance technologies are available?

The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack offers advanced features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active lane management, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera system.

What are the versions and prices of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack?

The Charger Scat Pack with SIXPACK H.O. engine is offered starting from $72,290 CAD, while the R/T version equipped with the standard SIXPACK engine develops 420 hp for a starting price of $62,290 CAD. Customers can choose between a two-door or four-door body style, with the latter incurring an additional cost.

When can you order and buy the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack?

Orders for the two-door version of the Dodge Charger Scat Pack begin in August 2025, with an expected arrival in dealerships before the end of the year. The four-door versions will follow in the first half of 2026.

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge