The eighth generation of the Dodge Charger may have been designed and sold first and foremost as an electric car, the last few months have seen a clear change of tack. Meet the Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak, intended for drag racing and powered by none other than a V8 Hemi engine.

That’s right, with this special edition, we can forget about electrification and even an inline-six Hurricane engine. Open the hood here and you find a 354-cubic-inch third-generation V8 Hemi engine.

| Photo: Dodge

The return of the SRT banner

We should add that the Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak is the first race car produced under the SRT banner since it was relaunched by Stellantis. This Charger, created to cover the quarter-mile in record time, will be prepared by Riley Technologies, a Mooresville, North Carolina-based company that has collaborated with SRT before.

Buyers have the choice of an eight-colour palette including B5 Blue, Frostbite, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Sublime and Plum Crazy.

“The Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak is mission-engineered to equip our FSS drivers with an upgraded, championship-winning, supercharged HEMI race engine wrapped in a next-level race car incarnation of the all-new Dodge Charger,” said Kevin Kidd, motorsports competition director for Stellantis American Brands. “The Challenger Drag Pak’s swan song was back-to-back NHRA Factory Stock Showdown crowns, and this first-ever Charger Drag Pak is purpose-designed to extend Dodge’s legacy of drag strip domination.”

| Photo: Dodge

Only 50 units

It should be noted that there will actually be very few of the Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak produced – barring any changes of mind. Right now, the plan is to build only 50 units of it. It has been possible to reserve a copy since October 31.

Last note: this new version of the Dodge Charger leads us to speculate that Stellantis might offer an 8-cylinder engine under the hood of its car.

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge

| Photo: Dodge