Genesis Starts Taking Pre-Orders on GV60 Magma

Genesis is now accepting pre-orders for the GV60 Magma, the first production vehicle from the Korean luxury automaker's performance division. This vehicle promises to fly (see numbers below), but in fact those placing their pre-order now are flying blind: pricing is still to be announced.

Genesis asserts that the GV60 Magma stands out through three primary characteristics: design, driving sensations, and the driver experience.

While Hyundai has developed a niche for performance vehicles with both its gasoline and electric models, this is a new path for Genesis as it attempts to break into the market with an electric performance crossover.

| Photo: Genesis

Powertrain of the Genesis GV60 Magma

The GV60 Magma does certainly deliver impressive performance data. Indeed, the front and rear electric motors produce a combined output of 609 hp and 546 lb-ft of peak torque. By activating the Boost function, power and torque can reach 650 hp and 583 lb-ft. Top speed is established at 264 km/h.

With the launch control function, the GV60 Magma can reach 200 km/h from a standstill in 10.9 seconds.

| Photo: Genesis

A pivotal vehicle for the brand

“The GV60 Magma is a landmark vehicle for Genesis and for the Canadian luxury market,” said Eric Marshall, Director of Genesis Canada. “As the first Magma model to reach Genesis guests, GV60 Magma reinforces our commitment to bringing meaningful, performance driven products to Canadians while continuing to push the boundaries of what luxury performance can look like in an electric vehicle.”

The GV60 Magma is expected to arrive in Canada later this year.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis