2026 Ford Explorer Tremor Version Joins Lineup

The Tremor name under the Ford banner is starting to gain recognition when it comes to off-road capabilities. The proliferation of versions bearing the name throughout the Blue Oval’s model range is expanding by one, with the addition for 2026 of the Explorer Tremor.

The Tremor variant of the 2026 Ford Explorer becomes the most powerful in the lineup, and of course it’s the one conceived for venturing even further off the asphalted track.

| Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Explorer Tremor – What's new?

The Explorer undergoes a few transformations to become a Tremor. Notably, it adopts a more assertive stance and gains an inch in height, which allows it to offer better approach and departure angles when encountering obstacles.

The vehicle also sits on 18-inch wheels fitted with all-terrain tires. A Torsen limited-slip differential ensures better traction in all situations. Other unique features include an off-road calibrated suspension with specific anti-roll bars and shock absorbers, tow hooks, front and rear skid plates and LED lights.

| Photo: Ford

Powertrain of the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor

The Tremor trim comes standard with Ford's 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine offering 300 hp. For those who want a bit more punch, the Explorer ST’s 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is available as an option; it boosts output to 400 hp.

| Photo: Ford

Technology in the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor

The Explorer Tremor is equipped with the new BlueCruise 1.5 semi-autonomous driving system, which now includes automatic lane change. Google assistants, including Google Maps and Google Play, are included with the connectivity package. Onboard Wi-Fi, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and front seats offering massage are also included in the features.

Canadian pricing for the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor

The Tremor version of the 2026 Ford Explorer is expected to arrive at dealerships before the end of this year. We’ll have more information on pricing closer to the model's debut.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford