Ford Explorer to Adopt Tremor Version This Year

Ford is preparing an off-road version of the famous Explorer, with the arrival of a Tremor version planned for later this year. This model will replace the Timberline version, discontinued after the 2024 model year.
In a recently unveiled image by the brand, we see the Tremor logo affixed to the SUV's bodywork. While Ford remains discreet on the technical details, a few clues allow us to guess the expected improvements:
- • A slightly raised suspension
- • More aggressive tires to tackle trails
- • Orange color accents, typical of the Tremor range
This evolution is part of a global strategy at Ford, which is gradually replacing the Timberline trim on its SUVs with more accomplished Tremor versions, as has already been done with the Expedition.
A well-established off-road heritage
Ford is targeting off-road driving enthusiasts with a complete range. From the F-150 Raptor to the Ranger Raptor, and the Bronco, the brand already offers extreme models. But for those looking for a more accessible and versatile alternative, the Tremor trim stands out.
This trim already exists on several models, including:
- • The Maverick, which gains off-road capability
- • The Expedition Tremor, equipped with underbody skid plates and 33-inch all-terrain tires
- • The Bronco DR, a limited racing version produced in 2023
The Explorer Tremor will thus strengthen Ford's offering for SUV enthusiasts capable of venturing off the beaten track, while remaining comfortable and practical on a daily basis.
What to expect with the Explorer Tremor?
Although Ford has not yet revealed all the details, the Explorer Tremor should take up certain elements of the Timberline version, including:
- • A slight raising of the suspension
- • Recalibrated springs for better off-road articulation
- • A Torsen limited-slip rear differential for improved traction
On the engine side, no surprises: the Tremor should retain the 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, developing 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.
While Ford remains discreet on the exact release date, the manufacturer confirms that the new Explorer Tremor will be unveiled before the end of 2024.