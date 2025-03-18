Ford Explorer to Adopt Tremor Version This Year

Ford is preparing an off-road version of the famous Explorer, with the arrival of a Tremor version planned for later this year. This model will replace the Timberline version, discontinued after the 2024 model year.

In a recently unveiled image by the brand, we see the Tremor logo affixed to the SUV's bodywork. While Ford remains discreet on the technical details, a few clues allow us to guess the expected improvements:

• A slightly raised suspension

• More aggressive tires to tackle trails

• Orange color accents, typical of the Tremor range

This evolution is part of a global strategy at Ford, which is gradually replacing the Timberline trim on its SUVs with more accomplished Tremor versions, as has already been done with the Expedition.

A well-established off-road heritage

Ford is targeting off-road driving enthusiasts with a complete range. From the F-150 Raptor to the Ranger Raptor, and the Bronco, the brand already offers extreme models. But for those looking for a more accessible and versatile alternative, the Tremor trim stands out.

This trim already exists on several models, including:

• The Maverick, which gains off-road capability

• The Expedition Tremor, equipped with underbody skid plates and 33-inch all-terrain tires

• The Bronco DR, a limited racing version produced in 2023

The Explorer Tremor will thus strengthen Ford's offering for SUV enthusiasts capable of venturing off the beaten track, while remaining comfortable and practical on a daily basis.

| Photo: Ford

What to expect with the Explorer Tremor?

Although Ford has not yet revealed all the details, the Explorer Tremor should take up certain elements of the Timberline version, including:

• A slight raising of the suspension

• Recalibrated springs for better off-road articulation

• A Torsen limited-slip rear differential for improved traction

On the engine side, no surprises: the Tremor should retain the 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, developing 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

While Ford remains discreet on the exact release date, the manufacturer confirms that the new Explorer Tremor will be unveiled before the end of 2024.