Hyundai Canada is expanding the lineup of its popular compact crossover with the launch of the 2026 Tucson Hybrid Night Edition. The Korean automaker’s best-selling model in Canada thus gets a new design-focused variant that integrates a darkened exterior aesthetic with a standard gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.

| Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Night Edition – What’s different?

The Night Edition creates separation from standard Tucson variants through a systematic blacked-out treatment. Exterior modifications include darkened front and rear trim accents, black mirror caps, tinted window surrounds and blacked-out exterior badging.

The vehicle rides on model-exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels finished in a dark paint scheme.

| Photo: Hyundai

This nighttime vibe continues inside. The cabin features an all-black cloth headliner and a bunch of black accents, which buyers can pair with a curated selection of four primary exterior paint options: Ash Black, Crystal White, Ecotronic Grey, and Shimmering Silver.

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Night Edition

No change here, as the model uses Hyundai’s established 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid system. The powertrain generates 231 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque, According to official manufacturer specifications, the crossover achieves a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.7L/100 km.

| Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Night Edition – Pricing in Canada

The new variant builds directly upon the equipment level found in the existing Tucson Preferred trim outfitted with the Trend package. By pricing the Night Edition at an MSRP of $42,799 CAD, Hyundai positions the trim as the entry point into the electrified Tucson lineup, making it the most affordable hybrid variant offered by the brand for the 2026 model-year in Canada.

The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Night Edition is now available for order at Canadian dealerships nationwide.

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai