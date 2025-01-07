Genesis yesterday unveiled an updated version of its GV60 electric SUV. The reveal took place in South Korea, where the model will first be offered in early 2025.

Versions destined for North America will follow, most likely as for the 2026 model-year, although no confirmation of the precise timing has been given.

2026 Genesis GV60 - What's new?

We're talking mainly about subtle styling changes for what is the brand's only all-electric model. Genesis also offers an electric GV70, as well as the electric G80 sedan, but both are also sold with a gasoline engine.

The biggest change otherwise is the battery size, which increases from 77.4 kWh to 84.0 kWh.

The 2026 Genesis GV60, in profile | Photo: Genesis

Design of the 2026 Genesis GV60

Those aesthetic changes for the GV60 require a sharp eye to spot. At the front, the bumper has been slightly modified. The headlamps inherit new, smaller LED elements. New 21-inch wheels are also available.

The SUV also features new exterior accents, including the cladding found on the wheel arches, as well as that grafted onto the lower part of the rear bumper. These accents now match the body colour.

The 2026 Genesis GV60, interior | Photo: Genesis

Inside

Onboard, the screen on the dashboard retains its 27-inch size, but there’s no longer any separation between the images shown on the instrument panel and those of the multimedia system; the display is unified.

A bigger battery

Otherwise, as mentioned, the biggest change to the model is invisible. It concerns the size of the battery, which increases from 77.0 kWh to 84.0 kWh. If this change sounds familiar, that's because it's the same one brought to Kia's EV6 and Hyundai's Ioniq 5 models.

Genesis says it increases range with rear-wheel-drive models, though that won’t impact Canadians since both models offered here are all-wheel-drive. We'll have to see what happens with our variants when they arrive.

The 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma, in concept form at the 2024 New York Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The GV60 Magma

The other big news, details of which are awaited, is the arrival of the high-performance Magma version. In terms of numbers, we're expecting something similar to what the Ioniq 5 N offers. The GV60 Magma has already been shown at auto shows in concept form (though close to production), and its arrival on the market is only a matter of time.

The Magma variant is due to make its debut on the Asian market in the second half of this year. We can guess it will follow the regular version here too, which would mean an arrival in early 2026.