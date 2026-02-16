Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toronto 2026: Hyundai Presents Ioniq 6 N, a More Sophisticated Performance EV

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 The Ioniq 5 N served to provide proof of concept that electric vehicles could be visceral. The Ioniq 6 N looks to represent the refinement of that notion.

Toronto, ON – As the curtains drew back at the 2026 Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) last week, Hyundai unveiled in a Canadian premiere the latest weapon in its high-performance arsenal: the all-electric 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N.

The Ioniq 5 N served to provide proof of concept that electric vehicles could be visceral. The Ioniq 6 N looks to represent the refinement of that notion. Less focused on "drift-happy" hooliganism than the Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N arrives as a precision-engineered electric supersedan, targeting a more sophisticated thrill-seeking demographic.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Visually, the Ioniq 6 N is a departure from the "streamliner" minimalism of the standard 6. The transition to the N badge has added significant muscle to the car’s aerodynamic profile. The front fascia now features enlarged active air flaps and a more aggressive splitter designed to cool the high-performance battery and brake systems.

The most striking addition is the rear wing, a dual-layered, functional piece of aero that works in tandem with an enlarged rear diffuser. For aerodynamic purposes but also to enhance road presence, the Ioniq 6 N sits 15 mm lower and 50 mm wider than the base model, giving it a predatory stance that feels more at home on a track than in a suburban driveway.

| Photo: Hyundai

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Beneath the sleek skin of the Ioniq 6 N lies an evolved version of Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The car features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system producing a combined 641 hp (478 kW) with the "N Grin Boost" engaged; maximum torque is rated at 568 lb-ft. That output allows the sedan to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds.

Hyundai’s N division insists that straight-line speed is only half the story. The Ioniq 6 N also has to withstand the added forces being put on it, so it has a reinforced chassis with additional welding points and enhanced motor and battery mounts. For the Canadian market, where winter road conditions can be treacherous, the standard N Torque Distribution system offers a fully variable torque split between the front and rear wheels, adjustable via the massive 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Charging
Efficiency hasn't been entirely sacrificed at the altar of performance. The Ioniq 6 N retains the 6’s 800V architecture, meaning it can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes at a 350-kW fast charger. While official Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) range figures are still pending, Hyundai estimates the 84-kWh battery will provide upwards of 380-400 km of range under normal driving conditions—a respectable figure for a car with this much firepower.

Crucially, the Ioniq 6 N features a heat pump as standard equipment in Canada, helping prevent too much performance and range loss in frigid weather.

| Photo: Hyundai

Connecting driver and car
The biggest challenge facing high-performance EVs remains the lack of sensory feedback. Hyundai’s solution, first seen in the Ioniq 5 N and further tuned here, is the N e-Shift and N Active Sound+.

The e-Shift system simulates the jolt and power delivery of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the Active Sound+ system uses 10 internal and external speakers to project a futuristic, yet strangely familiar, engine note. At the Toronto unveiling, Hyundai representatives confirmed that the "Evolution" sound profile has been updated for the 6 N, offering a more "jet-fighter-inspired" acoustic experience that resonates through the sedan’s more aerodynamic cabin.

| Photo: Hyundai

Inside
The interior of the Ioniq 6 N reflects the variant’s racing intent while balancing that with sustainable materials. The N-branded bucket seats are positioned lower than in the standard model to drop the driver’s centre of gravity. The steering wheel is heated and also features two dedicated N buttons that allow for instant customization of drive modes.

The cabin also benefits from the Ioniq 6’s inherently superior noise insulation. Even with the simulated engine sounds turned off, the N version features additional sound-deadening materials in the wheel arches to mitigate the roar of the large 21-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires, making it a surprisingly viable long-distance grand tourer.

Competitive landscape
The Ioniq 6 N enters a segment that is becoming increasingly crowded. Its primary rival remains the Tesla Model 3 Performance, but the Hyundai offers a level of chassis tuning and driver engagement that the Tesla often lacks. It also presents a more affordable alternative to the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT, despite offering similar performance metrics.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – pricing and availability in Canada

The Ioniq 6 N is expected to arrive in Canadian showrooms by late summer 2026. While pricing has not been finalized, we can probably expect a starting MSRP in the neighborhood of $78,000 to $82,000. That’s not chicken feed, but it will buy what is arguably the most advanced performance vehicle in Hyundai’s history.

| Photo: Hyundai
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 