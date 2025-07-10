Hyundai used the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil its second all-electric N model. Get ready for the ultra-high-performance Ioniq 6 N sedan.

We don’t need to look far to give us an idea of what to expect. Two years ago, the company unveiled the Ioniq 5 N, which blew quite a few socks off with its performance chops.

We can expect more of the same here, with the difference that this time, we’re dealing with a car rather than an SUV. We can expect that to result in even more compelling performance on the road and on the track.

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

The Ioniq 6 N is equipped with two electric motors that together deliver a power output of 601 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. The N Grin Boost system can increase power to 641 hp and 568 lb-ft for 10 seconds, bringing the 6 N to the same power level as the 5 N.

With the launch control system, the Ioniq 6 N can do the 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

To manage all those extra horses, Hyundai revised the suspension geometry and redesigned the chassis to offer better stability. Among other things, the model gets new electronically controlled shock absorbers that integrate a sensor allowing the vehicle to adjust damping force according to driving conditions. The steering will certainly offer a different feel, and the brakes of this model will offer more bite.

And as with the Ioniq 5 N, a series of sporty sounds can be selected to deliver a sensation close to that offered by a gas-engine vehicle.

As for the range, That bit of information will be for another day. Obviously, due to the increased power, we can expect less range than the regular model. The Ioniq 5 N offers a range of 356 km. We can expect a little more due to the car's format and its sharper aerodynamics, so possibly around 380-390 km.

For the rest, including details on equipment, colours and all the bells and whistles, we will be getting an idea soon enough from Hyundai's Canadian division regarding the specs of the ioniq 6 N coming to our market.

One thing’s for sure: we can't wait to get behind the wheel to give you our impressions.

