2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets Facelift and an N Version

• Hyundai unveils a facelifted version of the Ioniq 6 and confirms a sporty Ioniq 6 N version.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan arrived on the scene offering a number of innovations and undeniable qualities - but its design was divisive. Hyundai listened to the feedback. The automaker used the occasion of the Seoul Mobility Show this week to unveil a facelifted version of the 6 electric sedan, notably now with a significantly reworked front fascia.

The front of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 shows a more refined and aggressive aesthetic, especially in the N Line trim. Gone are the singular headlights of the old generation: Hyundai now adopts a two-part LED lighting signature, with thin daytime running lights and separate projectors, placed lower on the bumper.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6, front | Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line, profile | Photo: Hyundai

An N Line version for 2026

Hyundai is also expanding the range with an N Line version that should delight fans of sporty-looking cars. Inspired by the Elantra N Line, this trim incorporates a gaping grille, bigger air intakes and a redesigned rear bumper with more black elements. It is comes with two-tone black and silver wheels with a more aggressive design.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6, rear | Photo: Hyundai

At the rear, the LED light strip characteristic of the Ioniq 6 remains, but a new “ducktail” spoiler replaces the old double spoiler, bringing a cleaner and sportier look.

The Ioniq 6 N: A true rival to the Tesla Model 3 Performance?

The biggest deal, however, has to be the confirmation of the Ioniq 6 N, expected for 2026. Hyundai hasn’t yet confirmed its technical specifications, but rumours suggest a power output of around 641 hp, which would place it directly in competition with the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Simon Loasby, Head of Design at Hyundai, explains the evolution of the EV: “The Ioniq 6 is no longer just an electric sedan, but a range in its own right, where each model expresses its own personality while respecting a refined vision.”

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line, interior | Photo: Hyundai

A few changes in the cabin

The interior of the Ioniq 6 also receives some improvements, albeit discreet. Hyundai redesigned the steering wheel with a new three-spoke design, repositioned the window controls and added new USB ports.

For now, Hyundai hasn’ shared any technical details on the new Ioniq 6, but many will be waiting impatiently for news specifically regarding the Ioniq 6 N.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line, in profile | Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6, in profile | Photo: Hyundai