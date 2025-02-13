2026 Hyundai Palisade Could Come in Hybrid Version

• Hyundai could offer a hybrid version of the newly redesigned Palisade in North America in 2026.

The next-generation Hyundai Palisade is set to debut in North America in 2026. The company has already presented the revised SUV for the domestic South Korean market, where it will be sold initially before crossing to our continent.

But while it presented the new Palisade at the tail end of 2024, Hyundai confirmed no details about the powertrains. There have been rumours though. This week, Hyundai gave more details about the powertrains that will power the second-generation model on the Korean market.

To be clear, none of the details are confirmed for Canada or North America for that matter. Still, it’s not a bad bet to wager that what will be offered in Korea will also be available here. Stay tuned.

2026 Hyundai Palisade, in profile | Photo: Hyundai

A hybrid

The most notable detail is undoubtedly that a hybrid version will be joining the range. We also learned that a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will replace the 3.8L V6 currently powering the model. That 4-cylinder is the same engine found under the hoods of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. With the Santa Fe, it delivers 277 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque.

The hybrid powertrain will use the same engine but with two electric motors contributing, total output climbs to 334 hp - a significant gain over the 291 hp of the V6 engine. All-wheel drive will be standard with this variant, with adaptive dampers offered as an option.

Obviously, things could be different for the North American model, but the switch to smaller-displacement, hybrid and turbocharged engines is part of an industry-wide strategy aimed at offering greener, more responsible solutions that aren’t necessarily all-electric.

In principle, our 2026 Palisade should be presented in the coming months; it’s expected it will hit the North American market before the beginning of the year.