The 2026 Hyundai Palisade set to be presented this week at the New York Auto Show will assuredly be virtually identical in terms of design and the interior as the model first unveiled for the Korean market last December.

That means we already know about the SUV’s exterior design tweaks as well as the interior updates and upgrades. Both front and back ends, for example, have been revamped; and the interior looks to be a noticeably higher-end environment. Most obviously, the dashboard as a whole is rounder than before, and Hyundai has been careful to retain certain crucial physical buttons, found on the central console.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea) | Photo: Hyundai

As for the powertrain, the details provided for the Korean market may or may not be relevant for our North American version. For that information, we’ll have to wait until the official presentation taking place Wednesday morning at the Javits Center in New York. We’ll be on hand for the reveal and share the vital details with you as soon as humanly possible.

The Palisade and North America – a natural fit

For Hyundai, the North American market has been a welcoming one for the midsize SUV since its launch. In 2023, the company set a record with 89,509 sales. In Canada, the model also did very well in 2023, with 7,173 sales, an increase of around 12 percent over the previous year. The next-generation Palisade will be an important sales driver for the carmaker in this market, that’s clear.

Effects of U.S. tariffs

In case you’re wondering, the Palisade is assembled primarily at Hyundai’s Ulsan plant in South Korea, and not at all in the U.S. How that affects Hyundai’s actions and sales targets for the American market is still anyone’s guess. A little voice tells us this will a hot topic of conversation in New York this week.

Meanwhile, since Korean imports are not subject to tariffs when brought into Canada, it will be business as usual for Hyundai and its new Palisade here. In fact, the model will even have an advantage over its U.S.-assembled competitors, which will be subject to counter-tariffs imposed by Canada.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), interior | Photo: Hyundai