Hyundai has unveiled the second generation of its popular mid-size SUV, for the domestic South Korean market anyways. The Palisade was first introduced in summer 2019 as a 2020 model and was an immediate hit with consumers.

The North American 2026 Palisade will be revealed at a later date, but this first reveal gives a very good idea of what to expect.

By the way, the next generation of the Palisade’s close cousin the Kia Telluride will also be presented soon.

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), three-quarters front | Photo: Hyundai

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

The images of the new model reveal a clear styling departure. Like the smaller Santa Fe, just renewed for 2024, there's a squarer signature and sharper design elements, for instance for the headlamps.

The approach at the rear is more in line with that of the current generation. A D-pillar in a contrasting color, tied in with the roof rails, is a nice touch.

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), interior | Photo: Hyundai

Inside

On board, we still find two 12.3-inch digital display screens, but they appear better integrated in the dash design, even recessed inside something that looks like a real dashboard. It's more elegant and adds a classic touch to the model.

We also note the presence of several physical buttons, a promise kept by Hyundai recently concerning the design of future models.

Fun fact

The front centre console can be converted into a seating area, increasing the capacity to nine occupants. It's possible this will be only for the Korean market not to be found in North American versions. Stay tuned for that.

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), in profile | Photo: Hyundai

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

Mechanically, nothing has been announced. Rumour has it that a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will replace the 3.5L V6. The new block would also be available in a hybrid configuration. Again, we’ll have to see what’s coming to our market.

What's certain is that Hyundai will be taking care of its North American offering. The Palisade is very popular model in the U.S., where company has sold more than 80,000 units annually since its launch. In 2023, the company set a record with 89,509 sales. In Canada, the model also did very well in 2023, with 7,173 sales, an increase of around 12 percent over the previous year.

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), three-quarters rear | Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Palisade (South Korea), front | Photo: Hyundai