Hyundai unveiled the 2026 Palisade, a revised version of its three-row SUV, yesterday evening on the eve of the New York Auto Show. The new generation of the brand's flagship SUV builds on the success of its predecessor, which enjoyed a strong sales year in 2024 in Canada (+10 percent compared to the previous year).

The new Palisade surpasses the outgoing model by offering more space, better performance and increased range.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro | Photo: Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, rear | Photo: Hyundai

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

The 2026 Palisade sports a completely renewed exterior and interior design, based on a reworked platform offering more space for passengers and cargo.

The front end features a distinctive lighting signature with vertical LED daytime running lights and a horizontal central position light, visually widening the vehicle and highlighting the bold grille with active air flaps. The profile is marked by a horizontal hood, a more upright A-pillar, increased length and wheelbase (+65 mm and +70 mm respectively), and an elongated rear cabin for a more premium silhouette.

The rear is characterized by a wide, raised stop light and a vertical lighting signature integrated into the roof rails.

Alloy wheels up to 21 inches are available.

Nine exterior colours and various interior material and colour options (leatherette, leather, premium Nappa leather) will be available.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior | Photo: Hyundai

Interior

The increased space is complemented by a horizontal dashboard using soft-touch materials and sophisticated finishes. The centre console is designed to improve seat space and ergonomics. A dual panoramic curved screen of 12.3 inches for the instrument cluster and navigation is included standard.

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

Two new powertrain options are offered for 2026. The first is a 3.5L V6 internal combustion engine that develops 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel drive is standard. The targeted towing capacity is 5000 lb.

A first for the Palisade, the optional 2.5L Turbo hybrid engine offers a combined system output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. Estimated fuel consumption is 7.0L/100 km combined, for an estimated range of over 900 km. Estimated towing capacity is 4000 lb.

A new "Stay Mode" allows for extended use of infotainment and HVAC systems when the vehicle is parked.

The HTRAC AWD system includes an optimized Tow mode. Terrain modes (Mud, Sand, Snow) are still offered.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro, rear | Photo: Hyundai

The XRT PRO Version

Beyond the design and tech tweaks, the big news is the introduction of the XRT PRO version, the first Hyundai model to bear that name, signifying enhanced off-road capabilities. Designed for the North American market, it includes:

• an exclusive electronic limited-slip rear differential (eLSD)

• 8.4 inches of ground clearance (25 mm more than the regular model)

• improved geometry (approach, departure, and breakover angles)

• 255/60R18 all-terrain tires

• functional orange recovery hooks (front/rear)

• OEM towing hitch

• exclusive 18-inch dark-finish wheels, XRT dark exterior badges and accents

Technology in the 2026 Hyundai Palisade

The 2026 Palisade is packed with technology. In terms of convenience, there are Relaxation seats available for the first two rows, Hyundai Digital Key, Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates, 100W USB-C ports in each row, a 15W wireless charger with cooling fan, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an optional 14-speaker Bose audio system.

In terms of safety, the model includes a new integrated dashcam (front/rear), ten standard airbags (including driver's knee, centre console, full-length curtains), pretensioners and load limiters for the third row, an optional digital center rearview mirror, and an optional UV-C disinfection tray.

Among the safety systems, there’s the advanced rear occupant alert, the complete Hyundai SmartSense suite including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), and more.

Availability

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade will be built in Ulsan, South Korea. Internal combustion engine models are expected to arrive at dealerships in early summer, followed by hybrid models in early fall.