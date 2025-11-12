Jeep and Fox Factory Vehicles unveil the 2026 Wrangler Commando 392, a limited-edition version of the iconic 4x4, created to pay tribute to active and veteran members of the U.S. armed forces. Only 250 units will see the light of day: 249 reserved for military members and a single model destined for public auction. The starting price? $69,995 USD.

A Wrangler, commando style

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon 392, this special edition is not subtle. Under the hood, you find the 6.4L V8 Hemi developing 470 hp, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the full-time 4x4 system. In previous tests, this configuration already allowed it to go from 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4 seconds — quite a feat for a vehicle with a soft top and removable doors.

Fox pushes the performance even further with two options: a Magnaflow exhaust for $3,395 for a rougher sound, and especially a Whipple supercharger for $11,495 that bumps the power up to – wait for it - 705 hp!

| Photo: Fox Factory Vehicles

Military style and serious modifications

The Commando 392 sports a matte olive green paint inspired by the '41 Wrangler Willys, enhanced with matching tube doors, a canvas Bimini top, and “Commando” decals on the hood and front seats.

This edition sits on 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted on 17-inch white beadlock wheels. The Fox 3.0 suspension with internal bypass raises the ground clearance by 3.5 inches, giving the Wrangler a more imposing stance, signaling its readiness to tackle tough terrain.

Among the exclusive details:

• High-clearance steel fenders for better ground clearance

• Warn front winch integrated into the steel bumper

• 5-inch auxiliary LED lights

• Spare tire relocated inside the cargo area for better balance

| Photo: Fox Factory Vehicles

A future collector's item

The 250 units will be assembled by Fox Factory Vehicles in Gainesville, Georgia. Of those, 249 will be offered exclusively to active and former members of the U.S. military, with one single vehicle set to be auctioned off to the general public.

Given its rarity, colossal power and military theme, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 is already destined to become a collector's item... even if Jeep hopes it will continue to get dirty off-road like any true Wrangler.

| Photo: Fox Factory Vehicles

