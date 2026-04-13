Jeep Hits “Rewind” with Latest 2026 Special Editions

Jeep is taking a colourful trip down memory lane with its latest special editions. The 2026 Wrangler Rewind and Gladiator Rewind, announced as part of the brand’s ongoing 85th-anniversary celebrations, aim to capture the vibrant, neon-soaked spirit of the 1980s and 1990s. In this telling, that era was defined by arcade culture, bold fashion and expressive off-roaders.

From concept to showroom

Jeep tells us that the Rewind editions are the direct result of fan fervour. And if they remind you of one of the concepts first presented at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, you get bonus points. These Rewinds are the production follow-ups to that concept.

| Photo: Jeep

“Easter Jeep Safari has long served as our real-world test bed,” said Jeep brand CEO Bob Broderdorf. “When we saw how strongly fans responded to the concept vehicle, we knew we had to bring it to life.”

For the Wrangler, this also marks the sixth entry in the brand's ambitious Twelve 4 Twelve campaign, a series of a dozen special editions released to mark the anniversary year.

| Photo: Jeep

Retro aesthetics, meet modern capability

The exterior of the Rewind models is a tribute to the technicolor Jeeps of the past. The most striking features are the multi-colour gradient graphics that adorn the hood, lower flanks and rear bodywork. The Rewind name features prominently and the design details draw inspiration from early digital design and retro pop culture — even nodding to the geometric patterns once found on 1990s-era arcade cabinets and food-court cups.

While the launch models are showcased in the striking Reign hue with body-coloured fender flares, buyers can choose from a wider period-accurate palette that also includes Hydro Blue, Joose (orange), Bright White, Anvil (grey) and Earl (grey-green). Jeep also finished the wheels and tow hooks in a distinctive gold accent.

Fear not, despite the retro flair, the vehicles remain trail-ready, coming standard with steel rock rails and off-road tires.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

An 8-bit interior

The nostalgic theme continues inside the cabin, though with a slightly more premium execution than the original concept. The seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather featuring a unique stitch pattern inspired by 8-bit arcade graphics. Two-tone contrast stitching and exclusive trim pieces beautify the gear shifter and cup holders.

Practicality isn't sacrificed for style, however - all-season floor mats are included as standard equipment.

Availability and pricing

The Rewind packages are based on the popular Willys trim, conceived to offer a balance of capability and value. Jeep has confirmed that orders will open in May 2026.

In terms of pricing, the nostalgia comes at a premium over a similarly equipped Willys model. Canadian customers can expect to add $4,000 to the MSRP for the Wrangler Rewind and $3,700 for the Gladiator Rewind.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep