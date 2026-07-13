Jeep Revives Laredo Nameplate for 2027 Wrangler

Jeep is reaching into its heritage archives to bring back one of its most celebrated historical trims. The automaker today presented the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo, marking the ninth installment in its year-long Twelve-4-Twelve special-edition series celebrating the brand's 85th anniversary.

The Laredo nameplate first gained fame in the early 1980s during the final years of the CJ era before transitioning to the first-generation Wrangler. For 2027, Jeep is pairing this nostalgia with modern trail-shredding performance by building the Laredo on the rugged Wrangler Willys platform.

The production model remains almost identical to the concept first teased at the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari.

| Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo

Emphasizing Southwest-inspired styling, the exterior trades standard black trim for warm earth tones and bronze accents. Notable exterior highlights include:

• Distinctive accents: A Gobi-coloured grille, bronze tow hooks, and vintage-style Laredo hood and body decals.

• Classic details: A retro lasso-shaped 4WD decal on the rear swing-gate.

• The return of tan: The comeback of the classic tan soft top, a heritage-inspired feature missing from the Wrangler lineup for years.

Note that a black hardtop and a Sky One-Touch power top are also available.

The Wrangler Laredo will be offered in both two- and four-door configurations.

| Photo: Jeep

Performance capabilities

Off-road capability is guaranteed thanks to the standard Xtreme 35 Package. This adds a factory 2.5-cm (1-inch) suspension lift and heavy-duty 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires wrapped around stunning bronze, beadlock-capable wheels. For those looking to haul gear, an optional trailer hitch enables a towing capacity of up to 1,587 kg (3,500 lbs).

Interior of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo

Inside, the Laredo balances utility with comfort. The cabin is wrapped in a predominantly Bison Brown environment, anchored by heated, power-adjustable Nappa leather seats with Mayan Gold contrast stitching.

| Photo: Jeep

Jeep designers have also sprinkled in unique Easter eggs for enthusiasts. The dashboard and centre console feature Global Black accents, while a custom plaque on the rear swing-gate displays the exact geographical coordinates of Laredo, Texas. We have to mention as well the subtle cowboy hat graphic integrated directly into the climate-control panel.

2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo - Canadian availability and pricing

Order books for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo are set to open later this summer. Official pricing has yet to be announced, but we expect it to be in the coming weeks if not days.

| Photo: Jeep