Ford is adding a new customization option to the Bronco lineup in the U.S. Dubbed Desert Rising. This variant draws inspiration from the colours found across the desert landscapes of the state of Utah, particularly around Great Salt Lake and the Coral Pink Sand Dunes.

Offered exclusively on the Bronco Outer Banks, the package can be ordered in the United States starting July 27, 2026. Its suggested retail price is set at $13,695 USD, in addition to the cost of the vehicle.

For the time being, Ford has not announced whether this edition will be offered in Canada.

| Photo: Ford

Magenta enters the Bronco universe

The Desert Rising edition stands out primarily through the use of magenta accents, a colour choice not previously seen in the Bronco lineup. Ford's design team explains that they drew inspiration from natural phenomena observed in Utah.

During the summer, part of the Great Salt Lake can take on a pink or coral hue due to the microorganisms living in its highly salty water. The Coral Pink Sand Dunes also take on richer tones at sunrise and sunset.

“Every color story starts with a place. This one starts here, in Utah,” explains Bhavna Mistry, designer at Ford.

| Photo: Ford

Magenta accents are integrated into the front grille, tow hooks, visual fender indicators and the tailgate badge. Also available are optional side graphics, equally inspired by the desert landscape.

The package also includes white Method wheels featuring centre caps in the same accent colour. Four exterior paint options are offered: Oxford White, Shadow Black, Avalanche Gray and Ruby Red.

| Photo: Ford

A matching interior and Sasquatch Package capability

Inside, Ford maintains the same approach with Katzkin leather seats that combine black and magenta and feature contrast stitching. A numbered plaque installed on the centre console highlights the limited-edition nature of this release. Note that Ford has not specified how many units will be produced.

The Desert Rising edition also retains all the equipment from the Sasquatch Package.

This new release debuts the Horizon Series, a line of accessory packages developed by the Ford Custom Garage division. With it, the automaker aims to offer customization packages designed specifically for its vehicles. “Desert Rising was designed for those looking for something bold, expressive and fun,” says Bhavna Mistry.

The components are treated as genuine Ford original equipment. When installed by a Ford dealer, they preserve the new vehicle warranty.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford