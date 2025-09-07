Stuttgart, Germany – The Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a complete makeover for 2026, and for the German luxury carmaker, it’s a case of killing two birds with one stone. Its flagship model gets a major course correction, and it showcases the sharp turn the brand is taking with its electric models..

The brand, recall, launched the EQ sub-division to designate its emerging roster of all-electric models. At some point a decision was made to give this new generation of EVs a completely different design language compared to its ICE cars and SUVs. The new styling was in many ways completely alien to what Mercedes customers were used to.

And by and large, those customers didn’t like what they saw, and they let the executives know. Once that made its way through the upper reaches of the company, it made the sane decision and backtracked. We’re now seeing a new approach to Mercedes’ electric models. Starting with the new GLC.

Incredible but true: This new design language we’re only now seeing is the fruit of a decision made at Mercedes-Benz HQ four years ago at Mercedes-Benz. Yes, that kind of thing takes time.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's new?

We'd be tempted to say “everything,” but really, the key takeaway is that the design was revised with two objectives in mind. First, to give Mercedes EVs an image that brand customers can recognize. To do this, they've dipped into the company's past - we'll come back to that.

Second, this new visual signature will be applied to all of Mercedes’ models in the future, including ICE, hybrid and all-electric ones.

Design of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC

To start with, the model's dimensions have grown. Compared to the current GLC, the 2026 has a wheelbase longer by 84 mm (3.3 inches); it’s now 2,972 mm. Its roofline is also more sloped, for reasons of aerodynamic efficiency.

Most striking element? The front grille, which echoes the shape of old Mercedes-Benz grilles — the ones with a radiator. With the GLC, the grille will feature 942 pixels that can be illuminated and animated if you choose the option that allows it.

Above all, when you look at the front, you recognize a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. This is what customers wanted, and this is what the company is delivering.

Why not do this from the start? That's a question that will be asked within the company for a long time. At the time, the desire was to create a distinction with the EV line. In reality, if the design signature had been successful, we wouldn't be here today. Aesthetically, the EQ models just didn’t win folks over.

Interior

Inside, the gain in wheelbase translates to advantages in terms of space. Legroom is up by 133 mm in front and by 47 mm in back. Cargo space checks in at 570 litres, which increases to 1,740 with the rear seats folded down. The 2026 GLC also offers a decent-sized 128-litre-capacity frunk.

Morre dazzling than questions of space is the new Hyperscreen that stretches across the width of the dashboard, measuring 39.1 inches. It will come with the high-end model. At launch, we'll find a three-screen configuration: a 10.3-inch display for the driver, a 14.0-inch central multimedia screen and a 14-inch infotainment display for the front passenger. That one can display backgrounds or an image of your choosing. It’s fully functional starting on the mid-range model.

Up above, there’s the panoramic roof that can either be fully transparent or completely opaque. Better yet, as an option, it can display 162 stars to give your occupants the feeling of gazing at the sky. It’s composed of nine individual strips, each of which can be set to be transparent or opaque.

Also of note, the cabin is available with different materials, accents, textures stitching, etc. As a bonus, buyers can select a vegan option, approved by the Vegan Society. You can't stop progress.

Technology in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC

It will, of course, take time behind the wheel of the model to discover the full extent of its technological offerings.

We can confirm the wow factor of the 4-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, which offers more features than ever, including artificial intelligence services powered by Microsoft and Google.

Also noteworthy is the “One-Box” braking system, which is said to offer better feel but, more importantly, a higher level of regeneration. Mercedes-Benz promises that 99 percent of braking situations will result in regeneration, which will help increase range.

Powertrain of the 2026 electric Mercedes-Benz GLC

There’s much we still don’t know about the electric GLC that will arrive in North America next year, but we do know it’s getting a battery with a usable capacity of 94 kWh. The promised range on the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle is 713 km, which translates to somewhere between 550 and 575 km (~340-355 miles) under the North American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standard. It will also vary from one model to another and depending on the configuration.

Output, in kilowatts, is stated at 360, which translates to 489 hp. We're talking about a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 4.3 seconds, which is pretty speedy.

Maximum charging capacity is 330 kW, which allows for rapid recovery of range. On a Level 3 charger, the company speaks of 303 km (WLTP) in 10 minutes (about 240 km or 150 miles EPA).

The final word

We did not drive the new electric GLC during this first contact - but we did take a short ride in it, comfortably seated in the passenger seat, aboard a prototype. Not nearly enough to give you any conclusive impressions, but the smoothness and handling seemed to be fully on point. Above all, the vehicle did not feel overweight, which is the case with the larger EQE SUV.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC featuring EQ technology is the company setting in motion its image relaunch, for both its EVs and for its future gas-engine models as well. It’s a relaunch the brand hopes will lead to a renewed seduction of its customer base.

We will quickly find out if it will be a success, as the GLC being the brand's best-selling vehicle worldwide, it will find out quickly enough if the seduction effort is successful or a dud, or something in between.

The 2026 electric GLC is expected in early 2026.

