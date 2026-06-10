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Mercedes-Benz Lowers Price of Entry to All-Electric GLC with New Variants

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
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Derek Boshouwers
 Evidently, BMW’s new iX3 with its 40 base model is eliciting a response.

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its all-electric GLC lineup to counter its fiercest rival, that company with three-lettered name starting with B. 

Following the 2025 global debut of the flagship GLC 400 4Matic, the German automaker has unveiled, for Europe, two more affordable variants: the GLC 250 and GLC 300 4Matic. We shall now wait to see whether both, one or none of these make it to North America.

This strategic expansion is a direct response to BMW, of course. The other German automaker’s entry-level iX3 40 is making waves, this after the iX3 line was named World Car of the Year title for 2026. 

And so, eager to cast a wider net and prevent BMW from stealing the spotlight, Mercedes-Benz is lowering the barrier to entry for its premium EV. In Germany, the new base model starts at €64,736 (just over $104,000 CAD), a significant savings compared to the range-topping 400.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

To achieve these lower price points, the new variants swap out the flagship's 94-kWh battery for a smaller 85 kWh pack. Despite the downsize, both models retain an efficient 800V lithium-ion architecture. This allows for a maximum DC fast-charging capacity of 320 kW, capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes under optimal conditions.

The entry-level GLC 250 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration. Generating a healthy 349 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 5.9 seconds. With its lighter RWD setup, it delivers the highest efficiency of the new duo, boasting a WLTP-rated range of up to 650 km, which translates to an estimated 557 km under Canadian testing metrics.

The GLC 300 4Matic delivers all-wheel drive via a second motor to the front axle. This dual-motor setup bumps output to 416 hp while maintaining 590 lb-ft of torque, dropping the 0–100 km/h sprint to just 4.7 seconds. The extra muscle and weight do impact efficiency, dropping the WLTP range to 616 km, or roughly 527 km of EPA/Canadian-equivalent range.

While European deliveries are already underway, North American availability remains unconfirmed. However, the tea leaves seem to indicate the all-wheel-drive GLC 300 4Matic has a strong chance of crossing the Atlantic to take on the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3. The RWD GLC 250 remains an unlikely candidate for the Canadian market, but it could still surprise as a budget-friendly option.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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