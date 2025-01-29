• The 2026 BMW iX has been unveiled, featuring a host of improvements and some price cuts.

Last October, Auto123 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where BMW is well established, for a series of test drives. One day had also been set aside to show us various technologies, as well as some vehicles getting upgrades.

One of those was the iX electric SUV, though what we learned had to stay under wraps – until now. Here's what's new with the 2026 BMW iX.

The 2026 BMW iX, front |

2026 BMW iX - What's new?

First off, the identity of the models in the range has been revised. Previously, we had the xDrive 40, xDrive 50 and M60 xDrive. The new lineup still counts three models, but the base version is now the xDrive45, with a sticker price of $88,900. The mid-range variant is now called xDrive60, with a price tag of $94,900. At the top of the range now sits the M70 xDrive, priced at $129,000.

The top two models in the range thus get significant price cuts. The previous iX xDrive 50 retailed for almost $102,000, while the M60 xDrive was priced at almost $139,000.

The 2026 BMW iX, in profile | Photo: BMW

Powertrains of the 2026 BMW iX

The xDrive45 features a battery with a usable capacity of 100.1 kWh; the xDrive60 gets a 113.4-kWh unit, the M70 xDrive a 112.8-kWh battery.

The iX xDrive45 is rated at 402 hp, with a range of 502 km. The iX xDrive60 delivers 536 hp and a range of 547 km. With the iX M70 xDrive model, recognizable via design elements borrowed from the M signature, power is given at 650 hp, range at 486 km.

Note that the range tests were carried out by BMW, following the standards of the American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). Official figures are still to be confirmed.

The 2026 BMW iX, three-quarters front | Photo: BMW

Design of the 2026 BMW iX

BMW has subtly reworked its iX, mainly by streamlining its lines. The grille gets a redesigned frame, with new vertical and diagonal lines. The grille can be illuminated as an option on the first two models, a feature that’s included standard on the top-of-the-range version.

The headlamps have also been redesigned, with vertical lines for the daytime running lights and turn indicators.

The 2026 BMW iX, rear | Photo: BMW

At the rear, other small changes have been made, all of them discreet. The tailgate extends seamlessly across the entire rear section. The rear apron has been redesigned and includes a diffuser integrated with the M70 xDrive variant, an element in line with the M Sport approach that is optional with the other variants.

For the wheels, you'll find alloy rims ranging from 20 to 22 inches, depending on the model. Their design has been reworked for improved aerodynamics. We were told on site that this could translate into a 2- to 4-percent increase in range.

New colours are also on the menu.

The 2026 BMW iX, interior | Photo: BMW

The 2026 BMW iX, rear seats | Photo: BMW

Interior

Inside, BMW habitues won't feel out of place either. New M multi-function seats offer improved lateral support, and look pretty good to boot. One of the adjustments they offer is backrest width, which is interesting. A more pronounced thigh and shoulder contour is another adjustment. These seats are an option with the M Sport package for the first two models, and come as standard with the 70 variant.

The M Sport package also features an M leather steering wheel, two-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, dark silver accents and M pedals.

New surfaces are also included, and the different combinations from one model to another are numerous; buyers can have hours of fun with the model configuration tool.

The 2026 BMW iX, three-quarters rear | Photo: BMW

Other changes

The 2026 BMW iX benefits from a number of other changes, including chassis and suspension adjustments, new technologies to improve power delivery, recharging capacity and energy recovery, and the introduction of a new, more efficient heat pump. And that's not counting safety and driving aids, which have been reviewed and optimized, as has connectivity.

BMW’s full rundown of the changes to the model reads like a novelette.

We'll come back to the 2026 iX once we've had a chance to test drive it.

The 2026 BMW iX, headlight | Photo: BMW

The 2026 BMW iX, wheel | Photo: BMW