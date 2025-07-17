The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — still Canada's best-selling all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid SUV — is getting a major mid-cycle update for 2026. The changes, guided by feedback from customers, dealerships, and journalists, improve both comfort and technology, according to the manufacturer.

Revised interior for more comfort

The interior benefits from a complete overhaul: increased soundproofing, new materials and colours, heated and ventilated front seats, and a redesigned centre console with larger armrests, revised cup holders, and a better-designed charging space.

The multimedia interface gains a 12.3-inch screen and a Yamaha Dynamic Sound audio system exclusive to Canada.

| Photo: Mitsubishi

Design of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The exterior is not left out: a reshaped grille, new bumpers, new 18- and 20-inch wheels, and darker taillights. The NOIR version, returning in 2026, offers an even more assertive distinctive style.

Powertrain of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Under the bonnet, the 2026 Outlander PHEV retains its plug-in hybrid powertrain, but with an improved battery, promising increased electric range. The steering and suspension have also been recalibrated for more precise and reassuring driving.

Gas-engine Outlander adopts a hybrid engine

The regular Outlander wasn’t totally ignored for 2026. It sees its 2.5L naturally aspirated engine replaced with a new 1.5L turbo hybrid 4-cylinder unit designed by Mitsubishi. The result, the company says, is better acceleration, electrified torque and optimized efficiency.