Nissan Canada has unveiled its new marketing strategy for Quebec, betting on a hyper-localized approach featuring a high-exposure brand ambassador: actress Karine Vanasse. The objective, to demonstrate that the best-selling electric car in the world is perfectly adapted to the rigours of our winter.

A campaign "Made for Us"

Contrary to industry habits, which often consist of adapting American or global advertisements, Nissan mandated the agency Tam-Tam\TBWA (a local agency) to create original content specifically for the Quebec market. "We wanted to reach people on TV, but above all in their hearts," emphasized the creative team during the presentation.

The central message relies on a strong cultural reappropriation. The campaign twists the famous song "Maudit hiver" (Damn Winter), popularized by Dominique Michel, to turn it into a positive ode: "Moi, j'aime l'hiver" (I love winter). The idea is to show that the reliability of the Nissan Leaf transforms winter anxiety into driving pleasure.

Karine Vanasse: An authentic voice

Chosen to carry this message, Karine Vanasse expressed her enthusiasm for Nissan's willingness not just to translate, but to address Quebec values directly.

When companies from outside say: "The Quebec market is so particular that we agree to give it special attention,' that confirms for me why I accepted" explained the actress during the event.

Filming of the 2026 Nissan LEAF ad for Bye Bye | Photo: Photos Nissan

Major Launch at the "Bye Bye"

To mark the occasion, Nissan chose the year's biggest television platform in Quebec. The campaign officially launched on December 31st during the Bye Bye, reaching more than four million viewers.

Reliability as the Spearhead

Beyond marketing, Nissan supports its campaign with concrete facts to introduce the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF. Fully redesigned for this third generation, it offers improved range and optimized performance.

The LEAF, a pioneer of modern electric vehicles since 2011, has traveled more than 12 billion kilometers globally. Nissan engineers conducted rigorous winter tests, reaching as far as the Dolbeau-Mistassini region, to ensure the technology is able to withstand Quebec's climatic conditions.

With this campaign, Nissan seeks not only to sell a car but to prove that after 12 billion kilometers, the LEAF is now part of the landscape, regardless of the weather.