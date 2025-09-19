A difficult start for the new electric model.

Nissan's return to the affordable electric vehicle market has hit roadblocks. Production of the all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf is delayed from September to November due to a battery supply problem.

Significant production cuts in Japan:

Production of the Leaf at the Tochigi plant in Japan will be sharply reduced in September and October. According to Nikkei Asia, a media outlet, the battery supplier, AESC, is struggling to meet projected volumes, which is limiting the number of vehicles available to dealerships.

Technical Specs and Range

The 2026 Leaf is built on the same CMF-EV platform as the Nissan Ariya.

- Base version (52 kWh): Front electric motor, 174 hp, 254 lb-ft.

Base version (52 kWh): Front electric motor, 174 hp, 254 lb-ft. - The 75 kWh version has 214 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque and an estimated range of 303 miles (488 km).

A floor price to attract the market.

In Canada, Nissan has confirmed a starting price of $47,000. This price is only slightly higher than the previous generation, which has been on sale for over ten years. An even more affordable version is also in the works, but its price has not yet been announced.

A Crucial Launch for Nissan

The Leaf plays a strategic role in repositioning Nissan in the electric vehicle sector. However, the launch has been slowed by a battery bottleneck, which puts the brand's ambitions at risk of being delayed at a crucial moment when it's trying to regain ground against major competitors like Tesla, Hyundai, and Chinese manufacturers.