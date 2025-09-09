Building on its new all-hybrid generation, Toyota is adding a darker, sportier touch of style to the Camry for the 2026 model year. Toyota Canada has also announced pricing for the model, with a starting price for the base model set at $34,575.

2026 Toyota Camry – What’s New?

Toyota's popular sedan recently made the jump to an exclusively hybrid powertrain with the 2025 generation. This year, the main news is the introduction of a stylishly assertive Nightshade Edition.

Available on the SE Upgrade AWD version, the Nightshade adds exclusive design elements, including 19-inch alloy wheels with a matte bronze finish, a rear spoiler, and black mirrors and emblems.

Otherwise, the all-hybrid platform (fifth-generation system) and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite, introduced on the 2025 Camry, are back again this year.

2026 Toyota Camry – Trims and Features

The 2026 lineup is structured around four distinct versions: SE, XSE, and XLE, as well as the new Nightshade Edition. The SE and XSE versions emphasize a sporty design and drive, with the XSE offering the highest level of equipment. The XLE, on the other hand, focuses on luxury and comfort.

Finally, the new Nightshade Edition, available on the SE Upgrade AWD version, adds a decidedly dark and distinctive aesthetic.

Toyota Camry XLE | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Camry

The 2026 Camry retains the powertrain from the 2025 model. All versions are powered by Toyota's hybrid system, pairing a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with electric motors. The combined output is 225 horsepower in the front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration and 232 horsepower with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Obviously, fuel consumption remains a major asset, with a combined rating as low as 4.9 L/100 km.

Technology and connectivity

The technology equipment is carried over. The Toyota Multimedia system with an 8-inch screen (12.3-inch optional) is standard and includes wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster (12.3-inch optional), and Toyota's Connected Services remain available depending on the version.

Safety and drive-assist features

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite is standard across the entire 2026 lineup. It includes advanced technologies such as the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed management, lane tracing assist and road sign assist.

Toyota Camry XSE | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry - Pricing in Canada

• Camry SE (FWD) – $34,575 (MSRP)

• Camry SE with Upgrade package (FWD) – $36,625

• Camry SE with Upgrade package (AWD) – $38,270

• Camry Nightshade (AWD) – $39,397

• Camry XSE (AWD) – $45,330

• Camry XLE (AWD) – $45,225

Your questions about the 2026 Toyota Camry

When will the 2026 model be available?

The 2026 Toyota Camry, including the Nightshade Edition, is on sale now at Canadian dealerships.

What is the advertised fuel consumption?

The combined fuel consumption is estimated at 4.9L/100 km for the base front-wheel-drive version and 5.1L/100 km for all-wheel-drive models.

What is the main new feature for 2026?

The major new feature for 2026 is the addition of the Nightshade Edition, which offers a sportier and more exclusive design package for the SE Upgrade AWD version.

Which models are the 2026 Camry’s competitors?

The main competitors for the Camry Hybrid remain the Honda Accord Hybrid and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.