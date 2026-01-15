Montreal, QC - Toyota Canada debuted the new all-electric 2026 Toyota C-HR on the eve of the 2026 edition of the Montreal Auto Show. Auto123 was on hand for the pulling off of the sheet.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Toyota C-HR

The 2026 C-HR bears little obvious resemblance to the former C-HR. The profile is dynamic, as is the front with its "hammerhead" front signature and the sculpted rear section. Its exterior dimensions (4520 mm long, 1870 mm wide, 1595 mm high, and a wheelbase of 2750 mm) suggest a relatively spacious interior, although that interior, in the model on display at the Montreal Auto Show, was not accessible for closer investigation.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Toyota touts the widespread use of quality materials, though. The interior boasts a 14-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and customizable lighting, as well as a digital display for the driver, dual wireless charging station for mobile devices and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat which, when folded down, frees up a maximum cargo volume of 720 litres.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota C-HR

The entry-level FWD model should deliver an output of 221 hp, with a range estimated by Toyota of up to 500 km. That will drop to 465 or so for the AWD version, which in return will offer 338 hp.

Based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform specifically designed for EVs, the 2026 C-HR is equipped with a 77-kWh battery. Charging is facilitated by an NACS (North American Charging System) port, compatible with DC fast chargers. Toyota says it will be possible to recover from 10 to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes under optimal conditions. A regenerative braking system, adjustable on four levels via steering wheel paddles, will help optimize range.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 Toyota C-HR

Standard equipment includes practical elements such as a power liftgate, integrated roof rails and automatic windshield wipers. 18 or 20-inch wheels will be offered.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite is present; it includes driving aids such as the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and lane1 keeping assist. The blind spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also included as standard.

A Technology package, offered as an option on the XSE AWD version, adds 20-inch wheels with an industrial bronze finish, panoramic roof, heated rear seats and a JBL premium audio system including nine speakers.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers