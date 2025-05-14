• The 2026 Toyota C-HR is announced for Canada.

Toyota has announced significant news for the Canadian market: the C-HR, its distinctive small SUV, will make a remarkable return in 2026, this time in fully electric form. The subcompact SUV is thus back, with a zero-emission powertrain and adopting an SUV silhouette with coupe-like lines.

In Canada, the 2026 C-HR will be available – starting in 2026 - in SE (front-wheel drive) and XSE (all-wheel drive) versions.

Toyota C-HR 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota C-HR

The entry-level FWD model should deliver an output of 221 hp, with a range that Toyota estimates could reach 500 km. For those who prioritize performance and better road grip, an AWD version will be offered. It will develop 338 hp, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, and a projected range of up to 465 km.

Based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform specifically designed for EVs, the 2026 C-HR is equipped with a 77-kWh battery. Charging is facilitated by an NACS (North American Charging System) port, compatible with DC fast chargers.

Toyota indicates it will be possible to recover from 10 to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes under optimal conditions. Charging via level 1 and 2 AC sources will also be supported. A regenerative braking system, adjustable on four levels via steering wheel paddles, will help optimize range.

Toyota C-HR 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2026 Toyota C-HR

Visually, the 2026 C-HR stands out with its dynamic profile, accentuated by a "hammerhead" front signature, a streamlined cabin and a sculpted rear section. Its exterior dimensions (4520 mm long, 1870 mm wide, 1595 mm high, and a wheelbase of 2750 mm) suggest a relatively spacious interior.

The interior is intended to be modern, says Toyota, with quality materials. A 14-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and customizable lighting complete the package. The equipment also includes a digital display for the driver, dual wireless charging station for mobile devices and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat which, when folded down, frees up a maximum cargo volume of 720 litres.

Toyota C-HR 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2026 Toyota C-HR

Standard equipment includes practical elements such as a power liftgate, integrated roof rails and automatic windshield wipers. 18 or 20-inch wheels will be offered.

Safety is ensured by the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite, which includes driving aids such as the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and lane1 keeping assist. The blind spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is also included as standard.

A Technology package, offered as an option on the XSE AWD version, adds 20-inch wheels with an industrial bronze finish, panoramic roof, heated rear seats and a JBL premium audio system including nine speakers.

Details regarding Canadian pricing will be announced later, closer to the launch scheduled for 2026.

Toyota C-HR 2026 | Photo: Toyota

Toyota C-HR 2026 | Photo: Toyota