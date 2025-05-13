The tweaked 2026 Toyota bZ4X will debut at Canadian dealers in the second half of 2025, bringing with it an increase in range and power and a few exterior and interior design adjustments. At the same time, its nameplate shrinks, meaning we can say hello to the 2026 Toyota bZ.

Pricing for the EV remains to be announced – that should happen as launch date approaches.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, charging | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota bZ – What’s new?

Well, there’s the name. Considered by many to be afflicted with possibly the least catchy name on the market, the model gets some deliverance from the mishmash that was its name and is now simply the bZ.

More importantly, for the model’s mid-cycle refresh, the powertrain of Toyota’s first EV to enter the North American market has been adjusted to offer up to 25 percent more range compared to the current model, and up to 50 percent more power.

The front end has been updated as well, while inside, the multimedia touchscreen grows to 14 inches and is accompanied by a new instrument panel. The 2026 model also integrates steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters controlling a regenerative braking function.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, in profile | Photo: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, interior | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2026 Toyota bZ

Toyota tweaked the front end of its EV to make it “sleeker, more elegant”, with mild changes touching on the lighting elements and front fascia.

Inside, the larger – and standard - 14-inch multimedia screen sits within and above a modified instrument panel and central console. The dashboard is slimmer and gets a little flashier thanks to 64-colour ambient lighting. The console integrated dual smartphone chargers.

Exterior colour options are plentiful again for 2026, including the possibility of choosing a two-tone approach.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota bZ

Toyota addresses one of the complaints about the bZ4X since it entered the market, and that is its range. The 2026 all-wheel drive bZ thus features a larger 77-kWh battery, which boosts range from 367 km previously to 460 km (for the XLE AWD model; the Limited AWD delivers up to 430 km of range). The front-wheel-drive configuration include a 57.7-kWh battery, good for a maximum range of 378 km.

In addition to the new regen braking feature, other add-ons designed to squeeze more range from the powertrain include a heat pump system and front-seat and steering wheel heating (to help cut down on use of the car’s heating system. Optional are front-row radiant foot-and-leg heating, front-seat ventilation and second-row seat heating.

Note that the 2026 bZ is equipped with the NACS (North American Charging System) port, which of course allows for accessing all those Tesla stations (though interestingly, Toyota’s press release studiously avoids mentioning the Tesla name).

Using a fast DC charger, owners should be able to charge their bZ from 10 to 80 percent in about half an hour. Levels 1 and 2 AC charging is also made quicker via a higher-capacity 11-kW on-board charger. The bZ features a new battery pre-conditioning function that should further help speed up charging, especially in less-than-optimal temperatures.

The 2026 Toyota bZ4X, three-quarters front | Photo: Toyota

As for the increased output, Toyota says that’s mainly from upgraded eAxles, which now use silicon carbide semiconductors. The result is system output of 338 hp (up 50 percent from 214 previously) from the AWD model. (The FWD variant isn’t so lucky, with output dropping from the 214 hp of the 2025 model to 168 hp.)

All 2026 BZs come with Toyota’s xMode system, which allows drivers to choose from modes to suit the driving conditions.

2026 Toyota bZ versions in Canada