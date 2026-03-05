Toyota Canada has set a starting MSRP (Manufacturer’s Starting Retail Price) of $48,750 CAD for the 2026 edition of its RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid. It marks the debut of the RAV4’S sixth generation.

There are four distinct grades of the popular compact SUV’s plug-in variant in all in the Canadian offering. The base SE model is the only one that starts under the $50,000 mark (estimated vehicle price is $52,408, according to Toyota, when you include freight PDI, AC charge and maximum dealer dees and charges). And here’s some good news: this year’s MSRP is actually lower than that for last year’s model, which was set at $51,715.

At the other end of the scale, the XSE with the Tech package costs $59,350. The first-ever GR Sport grade, developed in partnership with Toyota Gazoo Razing, gets a starting price of $57,500. Here’s the full pricing structure:

2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Canadian pricing

- 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid SE - $48,750

- 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE - $56,400

- 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE w/Tech package - $59,350

- 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport - $57,500

| Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Canadian trim details

2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid SE - This model features the Toyota Multimedia system with Safety Connect, Service Connect and Remote Connect features plus a 10.5-inch touchscreen. Other technology features include a 12.3-inch multi-information display and 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include 18-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof and power-adjustable and heated front fabric seats.

2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE – This model adds 20-inch black alloy wheels, larger12.9-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen and the Drive Connect feature, 9-speaker JBL Audio system, Softex-upholstery with blue stitching, heated and ventilated front row seats, driver’s seat memory system, auto-dimming rear view mirror with garage door opener, Panoramic View Monitor, vertical LED accent lights, wireless dock for charging smart phones, door sill plates, rear bumper protector and a cargo area liner.

2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE w/Tech package - Technology upgrades include a shift-by-wire transmission, Advanced Park system, Traffic Jam Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert with Braking, Lane Change Assist, digital display rear view mirror with integrated garage door opener, head-up display system, panoramic moonroof and a power back door with kick-sensor for hands-free operation. This model is further enhanced with a more-powerful 11kW AC On Board Charger, DC Fast Charging capability and a CCS1 Connector.

2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport - The Gazoo Racing treatment gives this new variant, which is an SE grade at its starting point, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, paddle shifters, sport-tuned suspension with performance dampers, unique front and rear bumpers, large rear spoiler, GR interior seat designs with red stitching and a GR SPORT start-up screen.

This model is further enhanced with the larger, 12.9-inch touchscreen, vertical LED accent lights, auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated garage door opener, wireless dock for charging smart phones, door sill plates, rear bumper protector and the Panoramic View Monitor system.

| Photo: Toyota