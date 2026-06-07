• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV.

Lac-Beauport, QC - The Toyota RAV4 PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) returns to the Canadian market in 2026 with structural, mechanical and pricing updates – oh, and since last year, a new name. To paraphrase Troy McClure, you may remember the pluggable compact SUV from its days as the RAV4 Prime, perpetually camped out at the top of the sales charts in Canada.

The RAV4 still sits up at or near the top of those charts, of course. And with the updates and improvements brought to the model for 2026, Toyota Canada projects that the plug-in variant will account for 25 percent of all RAV4 sales across Canada, and up to 40 percent in Quebec. (If you were wondering why Toyota held its Unplug and Drive test driving event in La Belle Province, there’s your answer right there).

2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV GR Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - What’s new?

The new generation of the compact SUV arriving for 2026 is built on a structure blessed to be 10-percent more rigid, torsionally speaking.

Meanwhile, mechanical updates to the hybrid system increase total power output and expand battery capacity, yielding a higher electric driving range across all versions.

Engineers focused as well on acoustic insulation, reworking the vehicle to lower micro-vibrations, road noise and wind noise.

There are also new numbers bandied about in the pricing structure. Toyota has lowered the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) across the lineup compared to the outgoing 2025 model.

The safety suite is upgraded to Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, the very latest iteration of the automaker’s suite of systems to keep occupants safe and enjoying their in-vehicle experience.

Those with good memories will remember two big bumps on the road with the last RAV4 plug-in: long waits for delivery and long faces regarding the corrosion the under-vehicle high-voltage rear cable was vulnerable to. Toyota insists the issues have been dealt with and both waits and faces should get shorter.

Lastly, there’s a new member of the family with the debut of the GR Sport trim, promising more grrr and more sport.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - 8.0/10

The new RAV4 has a more aggressive look on its face, helped by the vehicle being wider with slightly flared fenders. In the back, an integrated rear bumper features an aluminum-coloured accent plate.

The XSE trim with the Technology package gets glossy black exterior trim pieces and rides on 20-inch wheels. A two-tone Brown Sugar Metallic exterior paint option is available for an additional $555, not a dollar less or more. LED technology is standard for both the headlights and the taillights.

The rear cargo opening has been widened, and the side and rear windows have been enlarged to increase outward visibility.

The new GR Sport trim features an exclusive grille, specific black exterior design elements and a ride height lowered by 15 mm.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

Inside, the seats are upholstered in the invitingly named SofTex synthetic material, replacing leatherette, the name of which always evoked to us the cracking-plastic seating of an aging 70s diner.

The front row is an airy space with the ergonomics pretty right on pitch. The design and placement of the multimedia screen, artlessly tacked on as it was to the top of the dash, had us sighing a little for its lack of originality and maybe lack of effort. More serious was that it should, ideally, have been angled a little towards the driver who then wouldn’t be forced to reach to get to their finger to the far end of it.

Front-row storage options include door pockets and a centre console storage bin under the armrest (which can be opened from driver or passenger side), as well as a handy recessed storage shelf built into the passenger side of the dashboard.

No complaints about the back row, a comfortable and spacious place to spend a road trip.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The rear cargo area provides a spare tire under the floor and delivers a baseline volume of 951 litres, which drops to 915 litres when the vehicle is equipped with the panoramic sunroof. Dropping the rear seats expands cargo room to 1,977 litres.

Two false notes: we were disappointed to note the lack of release levers to fold down the rear seatbacks from the cargo opening. Also, on entry, we soon noticed each of us was tapping down on the power-adjust controls to lower the seats, in a vain attempt to not be tickling the roofline with our head tops. In other words, we independently were feeling like these seats should be lower. It may cause annoyance to those over 6 feet (tall, not those with 6 feet).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - 8,0/10

The infotainment platform operates on Toyota's Arene software platform, which adds a dedicated menu for PHEV-specific data along the left-hand shortcut column. The base SE trim settles for a 10.5-inch touchscreen. (Note: no surprise, there wasn’t an SE model within a country mile of our group on this day of testing). The XSE and GR Sport trims that we did actually see and drive receive a 12.9-inch display.

All versions of the 2026 RAV4 PHEV get a customizable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The XSE Technology package adds a head-up display and a digital camera rear-view mirror, as well as a wireless smartphone charger and a panoramic view monitor.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - 8.0/10

The plug-in RAV4 pairs a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas engine with three electric motors. Two motors are positioned on the front axle, including a larger 150-kW unit that replaces the old 134-kW motor. The third motor drives the rear axle to provide standard electronic all-wheel drive (AWD) this model comes with.

Total system output is 324 hp, a boost of 22 over the previous model; it was good before, and they made it better here. For what it’s worth, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.7 seconds in Sport mode.

Among the other technical upgrades, the lithium-ion battery capacity has been expanded from 18.1 kWh to 22.7 kWh. SE, XSE and GR Sport trims feature a standard 7-kW on-board charger, allowing a full charge on a 240-volt (32-amp) source in 3.5 hours. The XSE Technology package upgrades this to an 11-kW on-board charger, lowering the 240-volt charge time to 2.5 hours. That package also adds a CCS Level 3 DC fast-charging port, which speeds up charging considerably.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Range

Natural Resources Canada estimates the electric-only driving range at 89 km for the SE (on 18-inch wheels), 85 km for the XSE, and 79 km for the GR Sport.

It’s worth noting – and saluting – that a dedicated EV mode lets you stick to electric mode for as long as you want or until the battery depletes, so even under full acceleration. Our single-day test drive was conducted in as close to ideal conditions as you can have to stretch electric range to the max – 20 degrees Celsius, no wind, dry roads, mild hills to coast down. That helped us to 93 km of ICE-less driving before the system called it quits on the depleted battery.

Fun fact: Fill everything up (meaning the gas tank and the battery’s charge) and drive wisely, and you get a total range of over 1,000 km before you have to stop anywhere except to fill your tummy or empty your bladder.

Towing capacity is rated at 3,500 lb across the SE, XSE and XSE Technology trims, but Toyota prefers you don’t tow with the GR Sport even if shares the same mechanical components as the others. Why? Because of its unique suspension and rear bumper design.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - Versions and pricing for Canada

• RAV4 PHEV SE - $48,750 (MSRP): The entry model features 18-inch wheels, sunroof and heated seats. It qualifies for the full $2,500 federal EV incentive (Check your provincial program for eligibility).

(MSRP): The entry model features 18-inch wheels, sunroof and heated seats. It qualifies for the full $2,500 federal EV incentive (Check your provincial program for eligibility). • RAV4 PHEV XSE - $56,400 : This trim adds 20-inch wheels, 12.9-inch screen, SofTex upholstery with blue stitching, ventilated front seats and wireless charger. It does not qualify for the federal incentive.

: This trim adds 20-inch wheels, 12.9-inch screen, SofTex upholstery with blue stitching, ventilated front seats and wireless charger. It does not qualify for the federal incentive. • RAV4 PHEV GR Sport - $57,500 : Here you get Gazoo Racing styling updates and a stiffer, lowered suspension, but you lose the RAV4’s recommended towing rating.

: Here you get Gazoo Racing styling updates and a stiffer, lowered suspension, but you lose the RAV4’s recommended towing rating. • RAV4 PHEV XSE Technology - $59,350: This adds the 11-kW on-board charger, DC fast-charging capability, head-up display, panoramic sunroof and digital rear-view mirror.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV - 8.0/10

The updated RAV4 gives you solid and linear acceleration. As mentioned, you can go in EV mode until the battery says the safe word, but if you choose Auto or hybrid mode, the powertrain delivers smooth transitions between electric and gas propulsion. And it’s worth noting that the electric motors deliver immediate torque even after the main battery is depleted.

As a point of comparison, we took a spin in the GR Sport model as well, and while we won’t go so far as to say that trim made the XSE look bad, it did highlight the “shortcomings” of the more sedate variant. It felt better planted on the road and the benefits of its stiffer chassis were noticeable.

To be clear, the RAV4 isn’t a performance model and no one buys it to get an adrenaline rush. But acceleration is decent and highway passing is no concern, which is possibly the most important metric for typical RAV4 buyers focused on keeping themselves and family safe when out on the road.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 20-inch wheels featured on the XSE trim did make for a firmer ride, which we could feel when encountering rougher road surfaces. And at all times, we did tend to feel the weight of this compact+ SUV.

Toyota made efforts to improve sound insulation, and we had no real complaints on that front. Driving it on a barren windswept highway through a snarling snowstorm will provide a test of a whole other order, to be sure, but we’ll have to wait for next winter for the chance to do that.

Competitors of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV

• Hyundai Tucson PHEV

• Kia Sportage PHEV

• Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV continues to be a boss in its segment; after all, it offers a lot of range and is priced lower than it was previously.

You can quibble about things like seat practicality, quality of assembly, weight issues and lack of sportiness, but it still delivers on the points that matter most to consumers shopping for a compact SUV.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers