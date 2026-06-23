The Toyota RAV4 achieved a historic milestone in 2024 by ending the Ford F-150’s decades-long reign as America’s best-selling individual vehicle. However, the launch of the heavily redesigned, hybrid-only 2026 model triggered a deliberate production slowdown, causing sales to drop in both the U.S. and Canada, where it continues to be a hot favourite with consumers as well.

That slowdown has inevitably meant a drop in revenue in the short term for Toyota – but it also provided some good press for the Japanese auto giant. Too-strong customer demand for a product? Most automakers will be glad to have that problem.

In any case, to meet that strong demand, Toyota is ramping up manufacturing of the 2026 RAV4 Hybrid at its assembly plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Kentucky facility, Toyota’s largest factory in the world, joins Takaoka in Japan and Cambridge and Woodstock in Ontario as the fourth global site building the new edition of the crossover. The plant is expected to inject 40,000 additional RAV4s into the pipeline this year, expanding to roughly 80,000 units in 2027.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Strong demand and thin inventories

The manufacturing boost is surely welcome news for retailers, who have reported supply shortages so acute that high-volume dealerships are measuring their vehicle inventories in hours rather than days. According to Automotive News, the RAV4 posted an astonishing 97.6 percent turnover rate in the U.S. in May, meaning nearly every unit was pre-sold to a customer before even rolling off the assembly line. Prominent dealerships report waitlists running up to 800 names deep.

To keep impatient buyers from straying to segment rivals like the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson, Toyota has actively instructed its dealer network to pitch alternative models. Dealerships are redirecting waitlisted buyers toward vehicles like the Crown Signia, Corolla Cross and 4Runner, as well as the all-electric bZ. And that strategy appears to be working, with alternative vehicle sales surging between 0.6 and 114 percent year-over-year for Toyota.

The strategy behind the shortage

The temporary vehicle drought was actually a calculated corporate decision. To avoid the typical teething troubles that can plague brand-new vehicle rollouts, Toyota mandated a slow production ramp-up. The automaker conducted over 700,000 miles of rigorous validation testing and dispatched 150 early-production prototypes to technical field specialists to isolate engineering defects.

In addition to that, the Canadian and Japanese assembly lines required complex retooling to accommodate the 2026 model's exclusive transition to conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains.

While the added capacity in Kentucky provides needed relief, Toyota acknowledges it will likely not catch up to organic market demand before the end of the year. This supply deficit is further compounded by the fact that the coveted plug-in hybrid variant is now being distributed across all 50 states, rather than being restricted to specific regions with strict zero-emission vehicle mandates.

Toyota's plant in Cambridge, Ontario | Photo: Toyota

Tariff-related worries

From a Canadian perspective, these days, any talk of increased production in the United States stokes anxiety about potentially losing production here. That doesn’t apply in this case, though. Toyota’s Canadian assembly plants in Cambridge and Woodstock, Ontario, are currently running at maximum capacity, churning out some 350,000 RAV4s annually. Even as the Kentucky plant hits its stride, the vast majority of RAV4s sold across North America will continue to be Made in Canada.