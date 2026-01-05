Revised 2026 Toyota RAV4 Starts at $37,500 in Canada

The Toyota RAV4, completely redesigned for 2026, is getting a starting price of $37,500 in Canada, the automaker announced today. Not yet announced is pricing for the plug-in hybrid for the sixth generation of the mega-selling compact SUV – that will come later.

It’s worth repeating that for this new generation, Toyota is betting on a fully electrified lineup. In other words, consumers no longer have the option of selecting a conventional gas engine and nothing else; the choice is now between the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid configurations.

See also: 2026 Toyota RAV4 First Drive: In its Dominant Era

2026 Toyota RAV4 – Canadian pricing

The 2026 RAV4 thus gets a base price of $37,500, for its entry-level LE AWD version. That’s slightly more than the equivalent 2025 model, priced at $36,250.

After adding freight and PDI, A/C fees, dealer fees, and other charges and fees — while excluding taxes, licensing, insurance and registration — the 2026 starting price comes to $41,158. Pricing climbs from there up to $52,450 ($56,108 including fees) for a 2026 XSE AWD Technology version.

• 2026 RAV4 LE AWD – $37,500

• 2026 RAV4 XLE AWD – $41,300

• 2026 RAV4 XLE Premium AWD – $43,800

• 2026 RAV4 Woodland AWD – $47,000

• 2026 RAV4 Limited AWD – $52,000

• 2026 RAV4 XSE AWD – $50,900

• 2026 RAV4 XSE Technology AWD – $52,450

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota

Standard equipment for the base RAV4 LE AWD includes the following features:

• Toyota multimedia system with Safety Connect technology (5-year trial)

• Service Connect (5-year trial) and Remote Connect (3-year trial)

• A 10.5-inch touchscreen

• A 12.3-inch multi-information display

• Smart Key system with push-button start

• LED headlights

• Heated front seats

• Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat vents

• Fabric upholstery

• 17-inch alloy wheels

| Photo: Toyota

An important model for Canada

As the trade war launched by the U.S. continues on, it’s worth specifying that the 2026 RAV4 Hybrid is assembled in Ontario at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada plant, so won’t be subject to any retaliatory tariffs. Models equipped with plug-in hybrid technology will be imported from Japan.

The first units of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 are expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships during the month of January. Consumers will have to wait until the spring for the arrival of the plug-in hybrid versions. Pricing for those models will be disclosed closer to launch.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota