To mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary Golf GTI, Volkswagen has unveiled the Edition 50, a special version exclusive to certain markets.

Presented during the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, this GTI makes history with 321 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful production GTI ever produced. It surpasses the European GTI Clubsport and cosies up to the Golf R in terms of performance.

An impressive lap time at the Nürburgring

Tested on the demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, the GTI Edition 50 clocked a record time of 7:46.13 minutes, thanks to in-house driver and engineer Benjamin Leuchter. This lap time establishes the GTI Edition 50 as the fastest of all production Golf models on this mythical track.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Une mécanique raffinée, mais sans boîte manuelle

La mécanique repose sur un moteur 4-cylindres turbo de 2,0 litres, couplé à la transmission automatique DSG à sept rapports. Aucune version à boîte manuelle ne sera offerte, une décision qui risque de faire grincer des dents chez les puristes. L’édition spéciale hérite aussi d’un châssis abaissé, raffermi, et d’une suspension revue pour plus de précision.

Pour ceux qui en veulent encore plus, un ensemble GTI Performance optionnel ajoute des pneus semi-lisses Bridgestone, des roues forgées ultras légères, ainsi qu’un échappement Akrapovič en titane qui réduit le poids total du véhicule.

Design rétro et touches distinctives

Visuellement, la GTI Edition 50 rend hommage à son héritage avec des sièges sport à motif à carreaux, des touches de vert Racing Green, des ceintures de sécurité rouges, un volant sport en cuir orné du logo GTI 50 et plusieurs accents en velours synthétique. À l’extérieur, le style est rehaussé par un toit peint en noir, des embouts d’échappement foncés, une bande latérale à l’effet dégradé et plusieurs logos spécifiques à cette édition.

| Photo: Volkswagen

An evocative colour palette

The car will be offered in five colours, including the iconic Tornado Red, used on legendary GTI models such as the Golf II GTI 16V and the GTI TCR. Other shades include Pure White, Moonstone Grey, Grenadilla Black Metallic and Dark Moss Green Metallic.

Bad news: Canada won't get it

Unfortunately for Canadian fans hoping to snag one of these GTI Edition 50s, Volkswagen Canada has confirmed that the model will not be imported. The manufacturer cites an excessively high cost that would exceed the already hefty price of the 2025 Golf R, currently at $50,995 CAD. The few units produced will thus be reserved for other markets.

Imminent production start

Production of the Golf GTI Edition 50 will begin by the end of 2025 at the Wolfsburg plant in Germany. Deliveries are planned for the first quarter of 2026.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen