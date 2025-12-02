| Photo: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is reconnecting with an essential part of its DNA. One year after bidding farewell to the Quadrifoglio versions with the special Super Sport edition, the Italian brand is finally reversing its decision to relaunch the famous twin-turbo V6. A volte-face typical of Stellantis, but not for us.

Why the change of heart?

Initially, Alfa Romeo wanted the next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio to be exclusively electric. However, the market did not follow. Sales projections were too low, forcing the manufacturer to rethink its plans. The result: future models will feature a mixed architecture capable of accommodating both gasoline and electric powertrains. Until then, Alfa Romeo is extending the life of the current Giulia and Stelvio... and resurrecting their most "wicked" versions.

The Quadrifoglio Collezione: A limited but spectacular return

The new Collezione series brings back the 2.9L twin-turbo V6 engine of Ferrari origin, unchanged with its 513 hpand 442 lb-ft of torque. Other notable elements include an Akrapovič exhaust as standard for a more aggressive sound, and carbon-ceramic brakes included as standard equipment.

Production is limited to 63 units per body style - a nod to 1963 and the first model bearing the four-leaf clover.

Design of the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Collezione

The current Giulia is approaching 10 years of age and the Stelvio is not far behind; Alfa Romeo is giving them a visual refresh with:

• An exposed carbon-fibre roof.

• Carbon-fibre mirror caps and a carbon-fibre front badge.

• An exclusive deep red paint, inspired by the 4C concept and used on the 33 Stradale.

Inside

The interior features a leather dashboard with red stitching, carbon-fibre center tunnel, Sparco seats in leather and Alcantara, carbon shells, numbered headrests and more leather on the doors and between the seats.

A Global Edition... But not for North America

It’s being called a global edition, but it’s not quite global: the Collezione series will not come to North America. It is reserved for Europe, Japan, China and the Middle East.

The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio won't arrive until 2028, but Alfa Romeo has already hinted that other gas-powered Quadrifoglio models are planned. Like several manufacturers, the brand has finally backed away from a 100-percent electric transition, at least in the short term.

Here's hoping the next iteration of Alfa’s models will reach our shores.

