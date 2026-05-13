Volkswagen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Golf GTI in spectacular fashion. It has put together an Edition 50 of the popular hatchback, and especially, that model has now become the fastest front-wheel-drive production car ever over a lap of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

A record lap of 07:44.523

On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the Golf GTI Edition 50 completed a lap in 07:44.523, shattering in the process the existing record held by the Honda Civic Type R.

At the wheel for the record-setting lap was Volkswagen test and development driver Benjamin Leuchter.

“The Nordschleife is unique with its bends, very different sections, bumps and even jumps,” explains Leuchter. “And the same is true for this GTI: with impressive power, a very neutral set-up and at the same time the ability to take any bumps in its stride. The Golf GTI EDITION 50 is therefore more than just an anniversary model: it shows what performance in the compact segment can feel like when technical expertise, passion and 50 years of GTI history come together.” - Benjamin Leuchter

| Photo: Volkswagen

More power for the 50th Anniversary

For its 50th anniversary, the Golf GTI gets a power boost, its turbocharged engine now delivering 320 hp, almost at pat with the Golf R. It takes just 5.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill, while top speed is set at 270 km/h.

Technically, the car features a MacPherson-type front axle and a four-link rear axle. The Golf GTI Edition 50 is lowered by 15 mm compared to a standard Golf and also benefits from DCC adaptive chassis control.

Alas, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 is not to be found in the German automaker's current plans for the North American market.