BMW M is putting a twist on one of its most popular performance cars. The compact and famously tail-happy M2 coupe, the performance brand’s top-selling vehicle in 2025, will no longer be exclusively rear-wheel drive. For the upcoming 2027 model-year, its lineup is expanding to include an all-wheel-drive variant equipped with the rear-biased M xDrive system.

Those needing it can find comfort in the ‘rear-biased’ descriptive. Under normal driving conditions, the rear wheels continue to receive all 473 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque generated by the twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 engine. The front axle is brought into play only when the rear wheels begin to slip and require extra traction.

Working in tandem with an Active M Differential and an integrated wheel-slip management system, the M xDrive system promises more stable, reassuring handling all year long, even in rain and snow. For drivers seeking an unadulterated performance experience, the M Setup menu features a dedicated 2WD mode that disengages the front axle entirely once the stability control is switched off.

| Photo: BMW

2027 BMW M2 – What else is new?

Beyond the traction upgrade, the 2027 model marks the debut of BMW M Ignite technology under the hood of the M2. This patented pre-chamber combustion process features two ignition systems per cylinder, with BMW promising faster, more efficient combustion as a result. This motorsport-derived technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption during heavy track use and helps the vehicle comply with strict upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards without sacrificing its pure internal combustion performance.

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No manual with AWD

The tradeoff for the added grip comes down to the gearbox. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive sibling, the M xDrive variant will not be offered with a 6-speed manual. It comes mated exclusively to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. However, the traction gains vastly improve off-the-line performance, allowing the M2 xDrive to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, shaving three-tenths of a second off the automatic RWD version.

Standard equipment includes staggered M light-alloy wheels — 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear — slowed by high-performance M Compound brakes with 6-piston calipers up front.

Visually, the updated coupe will also debut a BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint option, marking the first time this hue has been offered on an M2.

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2027 BMW M2 – Pricing and availability in Canada

Production is scheduled to begin this August at BMW's San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, with initial deliveries arriving toward the end of the summer. While Canadian pricing has yet to be officially confirmed, the automated 2026 rear-wheel-drive model currently starts at $85,533 including fees, indicating the premium xDrive variant will sit slightly north of that figure.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW