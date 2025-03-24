The BMW M2 embodies the pure driving pleasure associated with a BMW product. Unfortunately, several models produced by the brand have in recent years lost a bit of that je ne sais quoi that made them irresistible in this regard.

Can’t really say that about the M2, however. This year, the model is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, which relays 473 hp to the rear wheels via an 8-speed auto transmission or a 6-speed manual.

For 2026, things could get even more interesting. According to reports from the BMWBlog website, the company is working on developing an M2 xDrive. We can guess that all-wheel drive will deliver from the car even more impressive capabilities.

According to sources who spoke to BMWBlog, production of the xDrive version of the M2 is set to start in August 2026. That version won’t bear the Competition logo, specific to several all-wheel drive M versions. The other notable detail is that it will only be offered with the 8-speed auto transmission.

None of this is confirmed and with production not happening for another year, things could easily change. We’ll see.

The 2025 BMW M2, badging, rear light | Photo: BMW

For now, we’re in the realm of conjecture. An M2 xDrive would logically offer performances a tick above those of the regular M2, simply because of the additional traction, which will be especially useful when accelerating off the line. On the other hand, the car will be a little heavier, affecting the power-to-weight ratio.

According to BMWBlog, the next M2’s standard version will keep its 6-speed manual gearbox.

If production does get underway in the summer of 2026, that should mean an official presentation of the model at the end of this year, or else at the beginning of the next.