BMW has pulled the wraps off the fifth-generation 2027 X5, marking a significant new chapter for the premium midsize SUV that pioneered the brand's Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept more than 25 years ago.

2027 BMW X5 – What’s new?

A lot. For starters, BMW wants to future-proof the new X5 (and the rest of its lineup) with the implementation of a highly flexible, energy-agnostic architecture, which allows for a range of different powertrains. For the first time, the X5 thus simultaneously gets internal combustion engine (ICE), plug-in hybrid and fully electric battery variants (that last dubbed the iX5).

A specialized hydrogen fuel-cell version is also planned for a staggered global release later down the road.

The design has also been heavily updated, and that’s matched by a technological evolution for users inside a cabin that is also, of course, renovated.

| Photo: BMW

Design of the 2027 BMW X5

Visually, the redesigned X5 bridges the gap between classic BMW proportions and the brand’s new Neue Klasse design philosophy. The front fascia adopts a thinner, more upright and fully illuminated kidney grille framed by striking “double-X” LED headlight clusters.

In a packaging first for BMW, these clusters consolidate the low-beams, daytime running lights, side markers and turn indicators into a single, clean structural housing.

Thermally driven models feature aggressive horizontal air intakes across the bumper to emphasize track-inspired athleticism, while the all-electric iX5 relies on a smoothed, nearly fully enclosed shield to maximize aerodynamic efficiency.

| Photo: BMW

In profile, the 2027 X5 exhibits an elegant, elongated silhouette characterized by wide, muscular wheel arches and a sleek, tapering roofline. Traditional door handles are completely omitted in favor of flush-mounted fixed “Winglet” controllers situated along the window trim. A simple tactile touch of these integrated electronic tabs pops the doors open automatically.

The rear section projects a planted stance, distinguished by heavy shoulders, an inset rear window glass and heavily slimmed taillights that echo the double-X lighting signature found upfront.

M bling

To further elevate the visual drama, buyers can choose between the M Sport or M Sport Pro appearance packages, the latter adding track-ready red brake calipers behind standard 21-inch wheels, with massive 22- and 23-inch alloy options also available.

| Photo: BMW

Powertrains of the 2027 BMW X5

BMW avoids anchoring itself to a single propulsion strategy by offering a diverse multi-energy lineup. The entry-level combustion-engine model, the X5 40 xDrive, pairs a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup integrated into its 8-speed automatic transmission. This updated combination pushes out 394 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-to-100 km/h sprint of 5.3 seconds.

The plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive couples the same 6-cylinder engine with a 194-hp electric motor and a 26.5-kWh battery, yielding a combined 483 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque and roughly 70 km of pure electric range.

| Photo: BMW

The headline act of this generational shift, however, is the battery-electric iX5 60 xDrive. Using sixth-generation eDrive technology on an 800-volt architecture, the EV packages high-density cylindrical cells into a 144-kWh battery pack (141-kWh for European markets), achieving a 30-percent boost in usable energy density over smaller platforms.

Driven by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system featuring an asynchronous front motor and an electrically excited synchronous rear motor that reduces energy losses under low-load cruising, the flagship EV delivers 570 hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. Preliminary testing suggests an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 700 km.

Furthermore, the 800V charging system supports DC fast-charging speeds up to 460 kW, replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 22 minutes, while supporting full bidirectional vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) utility.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

Interior of the 2027 BMW X5

The cabin undergoes a digital metamorphosis inspired heavily by recent Neue Klasse concept vehicles. The minimalist dashboard drops traditional gauge binnacles in favour of the full-width BMW Panoramic Vision display. Running along the entire lower base of the windshield, the projection surface displays vital driving metrics, custom menus and navigation apps directly inside the driver's natural line of sight. The primary interface is a massive 17.9-inch touch display, flanked on its right by an optional 14.6-inch passenger-side monitor configured for video conferencing and media streaming.

Tactile control is managed via a newly styled vertical-spoke steering wheel featuring illuminated Shy-Tech buttons that remain invisible until activated.

| Photo: BMW

Premium creature comforts abound, among them a high-end Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos, multi-zone climate control and massaging Merino leather seats. The Level 2 driver assistance suite is also upgraded, boasting an advanced Highway Assistant that allows for hands-free highway cruising at speeds up to 130 km/h.

| Photo: BMW

Versions of the 2027 BMW X5 in Canada

The rollout in Canada starts this October exclusively with the mild-hybrid gas engine, holding a base starting MSRP of $95,500, which represents a modest price increase over the outgoing model. The X5 40 xDrive is expected to serve as the main volume leader for the Canadian market.

Delivery windows and Canadian pricing for both the X5 50e plug-in hybrid and the iX5 60 electric vehicle remain to be confirmed.

Oh, and performance purists can also rest easy: BMW has confirmed that a V8-powered M Performance variant will join the global production lines at the Spartanburg, South Carolina assembly hub later in 2027.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW