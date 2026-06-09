Audi has unveiled the third generation of its midsize three-row luxury SUV. The redesigned 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 get architecture and performance upgrades and lighting innovations, to name those.

| Photo: Audi

2027 Audi SQ7 | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2027 Audi Q7

The 2027 Q7 introduces a commanding exterior aesthetic defined by an enormous Singleframe front grille flanked by separate headlight and daytime running light clusters. Flared wheel arches and blistered fenders taper into a taller D-pillar, flattening the roofline to expand internal volume while retaining a familiar wheelbase of just a nose under 3,000 mm.

Audi and lighting go together like Peaches and Cream, and so it is that the 2027 Q7 features new Digital Matrix LED headlights with adaptive driving beam capability, marking the first time this specific technology has been deployed by the brand in North America. The intelligent forward illumination allows drivers to operate with high beams permanently active, as the vehicle automatically shapes the light path to maximize visibility while preventing glare for oncoming motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

| Photo: Audi

Out back, optional OLED digital taillights offer eight customizable lighting signatures and project dynamic warning symbols during emergency braking or when trailing traffic approaches too closely.

Audi also integrated a world-first advanced signaling system that projects turn indicator patterns directly onto the tarmac. A secondary exterior projection system casts a white rhombus onto the ground, functioning as a “light carpet” and a visual warning to approaching cyclists before an occupant opens a side door.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2027 Audi Q7

Inside, Audi has discarded conventional gloss black plastic trim panels in favour of open-pore wood grain and premium inlays. The three-row SUV accommodates either a 6- or 7-passenger configuration. The optional 6-seat layout introduces second-row captain’s chairs that match the plush comfort and bolstering of the front seats. Thanks to a frame modification that raises the vehicle's height by 2.7 inches (69 mm), the cabin offers enhanced headroom and a roomier third row.

Overhead, a specialized panoramic glass sunroof features a Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal layer. This technology allows occupants to alter the glass across nine independent segments, adjusting from transparent to an opaque shade that automatically activates when the vehicle is locked to ensure privacy.

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Cargo capacity climbs from 428 litres behind the third row to 1,243 behind the second row, maxing out at a cavernous 2,212 litres with all rear seats power-folded.

| Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2027 Audi Q7

The digital dashboard features an expansive Audi MMI panoramic display that consolidates driver gauges, infotainment and electronically adjustable climate vents. Passengers can also opt for a dedicated touchscreen interface positioned above the glovebox.

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Prominent interior amenities include dual 25-watt wireless smartphone charging pads using cooled MagSafe technology to keep devices secure. Audio enthusiasts can specify a 22-speaker, 1,360-watt Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system utilizing Fraunhofer Symphoria technology, which integrates speakers directly into the headrests alongside seat-mounted acoustic actuators that vibrate in sync with the music.

| Photo: Audi

Powertrains of the 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7

Beneath the updated bodywork, Audi has brought in significant mechanical upgrades for the new-generation Q7. The baseline model inherits a 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, previously found in the RS 5 performance coupe. Here it delivers 429 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, and it helps propels the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 4.8 seconds (about 5.0 seconds for 0-100 km/h)

For those thirsting for more, the SQ7 quenches their need with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 producing 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, dropping the 0–60 mph sprint to an impressive 3.7 seconds. (about 3.9 seconds for 0-100 km/h).

Both engines route power through an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and standard Quattro all-wheel drive, featuring a new limited-slip centre differential to optimize torque distribution and high-speed stability.

When properly equipped with the optional towing package, both variants offer a towing capacity of 7,700 lb, or just under 3,500 kg).

| Photo: Audi

An upgraded steel spring suspension comes standard on the Q7, while an adaptive air suspension is optional on the base model and standard on the SQ7. This air suspension can lower the chassis by up to 62 mm to assist with passenger entry and egress.

To handle the increased velocity, the Q7 features 15-inch front brake discs behind 20- to 22-inch wheel options, while the potent SQ7 steps up to massive 16-inch front rotors tucked behind 22- or 23-inch alloy wheels.

| Photo: Audi

Competitors of the 2027 Audi Q7

- Acura MDX

- BMW X5/X7

- Infiniti QX60

- Mercedes-Benz GLE/GLS

- Volvo XC90

2027 Audi Q7 – Availability and pricing in Canada

The 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 are set to begin arriving at North American dealerships during the fourth quarter of 2026. Expect official pricing structures to be announced closer to the on-sale date.

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi

| Photo: Audi