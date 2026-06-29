BMW Drops Final Teaser for Multi-Powertrain 2027 X5

Munich is counting down the final hours. On June 30, BMW will officially lift the veil on the fifth-generation X5 (codenamed G65) tomorrow, June 30th. As one of the brand's best-selling and most lucrative global nameplates, this thoroughly redesigned luxury SUV is shaping up to be its most critical product launch of the decade.

The final, camouflage-free teaser image highlights a radical styling overhaul and an unprecedented, multi-energy propulsion strategy.

A retro-modern face

Instead of simply mimicking the knife-slash headlights of the new iX3, the 2027 X5 establishes its own visual signature with an intricate, interlocking X-shaped LED motif inside the daytime running lights. The front fascia frames these distinct DRLs alongside narrow, vertical kidney grilles — a retro-inspired nod to BMW’s iconic 1960s sedans like the legendary 2002.

This bold look will be shared globally across all versions of the X5, creating a unified appearance regardless of what is happening under the hood.

Powertrains of the 2027 BMW X5

One defining feature of the new G65 generation is its energy-agnostic architecture. Rather than forcing buyers into a single ecosystem, BMW is offering a healthy dollop of propulsion types – five in all:

1. Gas engine, with expanded mild-hybrid systems

2. Diesel (in some markets)

3. Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) with enhanced electric efficiency

4. Battery Electric (iX5) with 800-volt eDrive architecture

5. Hydrogen Fuel Cell (iX5 Hydrogen) - Slated for 2028

The 2028 iX5 Hydrogen marks the first time, after decades of global prototype testing, that a fuel-cell vehicle from Munich enters true series production.

For the battery-electric iX5, BMW is pulling out all the stops. The EV will use sixth-generation eDrive technology using high-density cylindrical cells to form a massive battery pack, boasting a 144-kWh capacity for the North American market (141 kWh in Europe).

However, that large battery capacity brings an engineering trade-off: weight. The upcoming X5 is projected to become the heaviest production vehicle in BMW's history, reportedly tipping the scales at 6,200 lb.

To manage that physical footprint, BMW is introducing its new “Heart of Joy” central control unit. The high-speed digital brain integrates management of the powertrain, braking, steering and energy recovery into a single system, this in a bid to retain the model’s sharp, dynamic handling characteristics.

Full specifications and cabin layouts will be revealed at tomorrow's global debut.

| Photo: BMW