Hyundai used the occasion of the Busan Mobility Show in South Korea this week to unveil the next-generation Avante.

There’s a reason that bit of news is relevant to us, of course. In the Korean market, Hyundai's compact sedan goes by the name Avante; we have that sedan in North America, except here it’s called the Elantra. And it’s a fairly safe bet that the next Elantra, due for the 2027 model-year, will look and act like the new Avante unveiled this week.

| Photo: Hyundai

Design of the 2027 Hyundai Avante/Elantra

The images shared by Hyundai confirm that the next-gen 2027 Elantra is getting completely renewed styling. The approach is bold, and the car’s body lines are sharp and aggressive. Wide fenders give the next Elantra a solid dose of character.

| Photo: Hyundai

Technology of the 2027 Hyundai Avante/Elantra

The eighth-generation Elantra will be packed full of new and more advanced technology. Notably, the car integrates a Pleos Connect infotainment system alongside an artificial intelligence tool.

It’s worth noting, however, that Hyundai has yet to confirm whether the next-gen Elantra coming to North America will get this full package.

Powertrains of the 2027 Hyundai Avante/Elantra

Korean Avante buyers get a couple of options to choose from: A 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, or a hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.6L 4-cylinder. Again, we’ll have to wait to find out what Hyundai’s plans are for our next Elantra.

| Photo: Hyundai

Interior of the 2027 Hyundai Avante/Elantra

While the next-generation Hyundai Elantra remains a compact sedan, it is less compact than the seventh-generation model, which is in keeping with current industry trends. The manufacturer revealed in Busan the upcoming Avante/Elantra will be wider and feature a lengthened wheelbase. Consequently, interior space could approach that of a mid-size sedan.

And if that’s the case, the question naturally arises as to the future prospects for the Sonata, Hyundai’s current midsize sedan.

Official specifications and other details regarding the 2027 Hyundai Elantra that will be offered on the North American market will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned.