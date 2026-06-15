Building on the visual and technological updates introduced for the 2026 model-year, Jeep is bringing back the Trailhawk and Overland nameplates for its 2027 Grand Cherokee lineup. With the off-road-ready Trailhawk and premium Overland, Jeep plans to expand the midsize SUV's reach in its segment by blending distinct, high-tier packaging with rugged capability.

Powertrain of the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland

The mechanical centerpiece for both models is Stellantis’s new 2.0L turbocharged Hurricane 4 4-cylinder engine. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it pumps out 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, which represents a jump of 31 hp and 75 lb-ft over the entry-level 3.6L V6. The turbo-4 also utilizes “Turbulent Jet Ignition” pre-ignition technology to optimize fuel efficiency or power on demand.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk | Photo: Jeep

2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

For rugged purists, the 2027 Trailhawk returns as the ultimate trail-rated flagship. It boasts class-leading off-road geometry, featuring a category-topping 11.4 inches (289 mm) of ground clearance, alongside aggressive approach (36°), breakover (24.4°) and departure (30.3°) angles.

Its hardware package includes the Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case, a rear electronic limited-slip differential and adaptive Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping.

To withstand brutal terrain, the Trailhawk is armored with six high-strength steel skid plates and rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 30.5-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires. A specialized TrailCam off-road camera tracks tire paths, while the infotainment screen displays critical pitch, roll and suspension gauges.

Visually, it stands out with red tow hooks, matte-black anti-glare hood decal and black Nappa leather upholstery accented by red contrast stitching.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | Photo: Jeep

2027 Grand Cherokee Overland

The Overland trim marks its 25th anniversary by blending luxury with real-world capability. It shares the Trailhawk's turbocharged Hurricane engine, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 layout and adaptive air suspension, but pivots toward premium aesthetics.

The exterior sports a distinct front fascia, bright tow hooks,u body-color roof, unique “Silver Silk” accents and 21-inch machine-faced wheels.

| Photo: Jeep

The cabin elevates comfort with premium satin-chrome trim and embossed Nappa leather seats that are heated and ventilated up front, alongside heated rear seats. The trim comes with a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Both models offer a strong 6,200-lb maximum towing capacity and are scheduled to go on sale later this year. Official pricing will be disclosed closer to the commercial launch.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep