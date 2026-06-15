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Jeep Brings Back Trailhawk and Overland Trims for Grand Cherokee in 2027

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk | Photo: Jeep
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Derek Boshouwers
 Jeep wants to expand the midsize SUV's reach in its segment with the rugged and refined variants.

Building on the visual and technological updates introduced for the 2026 model-year, Jeep is bringing back the Trailhawk and Overland nameplates for its 2027 Grand Cherokee lineup. With the off-road-ready Trailhawk and premium Overland, Jeep plans to expand the midsize SUV's reach in its segment by blending distinct, high-tier packaging with rugged capability.

Powertrain of the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland

The mechanical centerpiece for both models is Stellantis’s new 2.0L turbocharged Hurricane 4 4-cylinder engine. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it pumps out 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, which represents a jump of 31 hp and 75 lb-ft over the entry-level 3.6L V6. The turbo-4 also utilizes “Turbulent Jet Ignition” pre-ignition technology to optimize fuel efficiency or power on demand.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk | Photo: Jeep

2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

For rugged purists, the 2027 Trailhawk returns as the ultimate trail-rated flagship. It boasts class-leading off-road geometry, featuring a category-topping 11.4 inches (289 mm) of ground clearance, alongside aggressive approach (36°), breakover (24.4°) and departure (30.3°) angles. 

Its hardware package includes the Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case, a rear electronic limited-slip differential and adaptive Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping.

To withstand brutal terrain, the Trailhawk is armored with six high-strength steel skid plates and rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 30.5-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires. A specialized TrailCam off-road camera tracks tire paths, while the infotainment screen displays critical pitch, roll and suspension gauges. 

Visually, it stands out with red tow hooks, matte-black anti-glare hood decal and black Nappa leather upholstery accented by red contrast stitching.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | Photo: Jeep

2027 Grand Cherokee Overland

The Overland trim marks its 25th anniversary by blending luxury with real-world capability. It shares the Trailhawk's turbocharged Hurricane engine, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 layout and adaptive air suspension, but pivots toward premium aesthetics. 

The exterior sports a distinct front fascia, bright tow hooks,u body-color roof, unique “Silver Silk” accents and 21-inch machine-faced wheels. 

| Photo: Jeep

The cabin elevates comfort with premium satin-chrome trim and embossed Nappa leather seats that are heated and ventilated up front, alongside heated rear seats. The trim comes with a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Both models offer a strong 6,200-lb maximum towing capacity and are scheduled to go on sale later this year. Official pricing will be disclosed closer to the commercial launch.

| Photo: Jeep
| Photo: Jeep
| Photo: Jeep
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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