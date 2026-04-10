Jeep Confirms Return of Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Jeep has officially confirmed the return of the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk to its lineup. This is excellent news for both Stellantis and Canadian consumers who value the off-road prowess of the Grand Cherokee.

The announcement follows the 60th edition of the annual Easter Jeep Safari, held in Moab, Utah, around the Easter holiday.

Jeep confirmed the return of the Trailhawk via a first teaser image of the “Trail Rated” model. The automaker noted that the “brand continues its wave of new product launches showcasing beloved Jeep content and its legendary capability.”

Arriving later this year

While the manufacturer confirmed that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will arrive later this year, no additional details were provided.

| Photo: Jeep

We’ll have to wait, in other words, to learn exactly how this new version of the Grand Cherokee will distinguish itself from other trims currently on the market. Based on the teaser image released by Stellantis, the vehicle features signature red front tow hooks and decorative hood decals. It’s also expected that the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will receive all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension and underbody skid plates.

Most industry reports suggest that while the previous Trailhawk was exclusively a 4xe plug-in hybrid, the new iteration — expected to be a 2027 model — will likely return to a traditional gas-engine powertrain as per Stellantis' recent North American pivot away from all-electric and PHEV configurations.

A partially refreshed Grand Cherokee for 2026

Notably, Jeep is introducing a series of updates for the 2026 Grand Cherokee, which we test drove earlier this year in California. The manufacturer has reserved the Pentastar V6 engine for entry-level trims, while others benefit from the new 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine known as the Hurricane 4. The 2026 refresh also includes a larger dashboard screen and a partially redesigned front fascia.