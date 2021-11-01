Last year, Jeep added a stretched version to the Grand Cherokee lineup with a variant simply named L, which at the same time makred the debut of the Grand Cherokee's next generation. The regular version followed a few weeks ago.

For the next year, the L version is already benefiting from changes, especially in terms of technology, but also in terms of colour options. Indeed, a 10.25-inch interactive screen is added for the front passenger. This is an option, but also an exclusive in the category. Another new option is that rear passengers can enjoy two 10.1-inch screens for entertainment, which take advantage of the Amazon Fire TV service. It allows users to play games, stream videos, enjoy music, access information and view downloaded content.

The available front screen can be used, among other things, for passengers to use the navigation system to offer assistance to the driver. The unit can also show views from the vehicle's cameras, as well as the entertainment system. It is available on Limited, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve models.

As for the rear units, they can be found with the same versions.

The front and rear screens also have an HDMI connector so that content from a wireless device can be projected onto the screen and through the Uconnect 5 system. The front passenger can also monitor, stop, start or pause the content on the rear screen.

As for the model itself, two new packages are available, Limited Black and Summit High Altitude. These feature distinct exterior accents, including 20- or 21-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, depending on the version. They'll also wear gloss black exterior accents, roof rails, and receive a distinct grille. These packages are expected later in the year. Three new colours are also on the menu: Ember, Hydro Blue and Midnight Sky.

Photo: Jeep Dashboard of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L