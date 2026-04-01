New York, NY — Kia this morning unveiled the new 2027 EV3 at the New York International Auto Show. It marks the North American premiere for the model already familiar with European consumers. As the latest dedicated electric vehicle from the brand, it follows the introduction of the EV4 and EV5 models.

Recall that Auto123 previously test drove and reviewed the Kia EV3, though that was the European-spec model. This reveal was of the North American iteration that will be offered in Canada.

The EV3 subcompact EV, engineered on the 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), aims its fire squarely at consumers ready for the move to electric and want something approachable (ie, city-friendly and affordable) but still technologically advanced and well-connected. With a range that can go as high as 480 km depending on the version, it also aims to appease range anxiety.

The 2027 EV3 is set to hit Canadian dealers in late Q3 2026. For Kia Canada, it’s seen as a smart bridger of the gap in its EV lineup between the also new compact EV4 car and the forthcoming EV5 compact SUV.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2027 Kia EV3

The EV3 uses Kia’s E-GMP architecture, offering two distinct battery configurations. The entry-level Light trim features a 58.3 kWh battery powering the front wheels, with a Kia-estimated all-electric range (AER) of 354 km. The Wind, Land, GT-Line, GT-Line Limited and GT trims use a larger 81.4-kWh long-range battery. While the larger battery is available in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration yielding an estimated 482 km of range, all-wheel drive (AWD) is available across most trims and comes standard on the high-performance GT model.

Charging performance is a selling point of the E-GMP platform. When drinking at a DC fast charger under ideal conditions, the 58.3-kWh battery can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in around 29 minutes, while the 81.4-kWh battery takes 31 minutes. The vehicle features a native NACS charging port located on the front passenger side.

Driving dynamics are supported by a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear geometry. To manage noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), engineers integrated sound absorption materials throughout the body and applied damping to the chassis.

The vehicle achieves a drag coefficient of 0.26 Cd through the use of aero wheels, a front bumper active air flap and a full underbody cover.

| Photo: Kia

Design of the 2027 Kia EV3

The EV3 follows the Opposites United design philosophy, and adopts a boxy, upright profile with short overhangs and a sloping roofline there to strengthen a "floating" aesthetic. The front fascia introduces a Star Map LED daytime running light (DRL) design and small cube LED projector headlamps, a signature look shared with the larger EV9.

Functional exterior elements include hidden rear door handles and standard 17-inch alloy wheels, with 19-inch variants available on higher trims. The top-tier GT trim is distinguished by exclusive design elements and high-performance all-season tires.

| Photo: Kia

The interior

The cabin is designed with a focus on interior volume; Kia estimates 2,823 litres of total passenger space. We can vouch, thanks to our earlier drive of the European model, for the surprisingly spacious experience the EV3 delivers, especially in the front row. Rear seats are reclinable, which is a nice touch for taller folks and those who like to snooze on longer road trips.

The dashboard is centered around a panoramic display system spanning nearly 30 inches of combined screen space. That setup includes dual 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, complemented by a 5-inch dedicated climate control screen. The Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) supports Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates.

Standard interior amenities include:

• Dual-zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC);

• 60/40 flat-folding rear seats with a 40-degree recline function;

• 740 litres of rear cargo capacity, supplemented by a 25-litre front trunk (frunk);

• An open centre console with retractable cupholders.

Premium available features include a 12-inch head-up display, 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated driver’s memory seats and multi-colour LED mood lighting.

Technology in the 2027 Kia EV3

The EV3 introduces several technologies aimed at operational efficiency and utility. The i-Pedal 3.0 system allows for one-pedal driving, including a complete stop, and now functions in reverse. This is paired with Smart Regenerative Braking to maximize energy recovery.

Furthermore, the vehicle includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability via an Onboard Power Generator. This allows the EV3 to function as a mobile power source, capable of running external devices such as laptops or campsite lighting directly from the high-voltage battery.

Driver assistance and safety

Safety equipment for the 2027 EV3 includes an expansive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. A significant standard feature is Hands-On Detection (HOD), which monitors physical contact with the steering wheel and provides alerts if engagement is not detected.

The standard Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) system includes specialized functions:

• FCA Junction Turning: Assists in avoiding collisions with oncoming vehicles when turning left.

• FCA Junction Crossing: Monitors traffic approaching from the sides when traveling through intersections.

Other available systems include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist and a Surround View Monitor.

2027 Kia EV3 pricing in Canada

Pricing for the six available Canadian trim levels will be announced closer to the late 2026 launch date.